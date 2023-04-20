REAL SIMPLE's "Get. It. Done." Home Launches Today with Virtual Experience and Editorial Feature to Inspire Your Next Home Project

Step-by-Step Instructions, Useful Tips, and Mini Guides for Dozens of Projects To Get Your Home and Yard Ready for Summer Entertaining with Ease

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL SIMPLE today debuted their second-annual "Get. It. Done." 360-degree virtual home experience that's filled with editors' advice for a range of home projects, as well as shoppable links for the products included throughout. Created in collaboration with 3D rendering company YouSee Studio, architecture firm Ike Baker Velten, and designer Molly Torres Portnof of DATE Interiors, the 2023 "Get. It. Done." virtual home is open now at RealSimple.com/virtualhome , where consumers can engage with hotspots to learn more about design, organization, cleaning, and sustainability.

"Each year, our May issue is dedicated to helping our audience take those lingering home improvement projects off their to-do list and make them a reality. Our 'Get. It. Done.' feature and virtual experience provides tips and guides from REAL SIMPLE editors and experts on how to reseal those counters, install a banquette, put up wallpaper, and more. Take a look and choose your adventure. You'll get a sense of how much (or little) time and effort you really need, so the task becomes less looming and mysterious, more concrete and manageable," said REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief Lauren Iannotti.

The 360-degree virtual tour includes interactive hotspots where visitors can get step-by-step instructions and tips for different home projects including how to boost your home's curb appeal, fake built-in shelving, tune up your outdoor deck, and more. Additionally, the virtual experience includes shoppable links to a variety of design and decor elements as seen in the home. Sponsors for the 2023 "Get. It. Done." virtual experience includes Endless Summer, myQ and TimberTech.

To bring this reader-favorite editorial feature to life, REAL SIMPLE collaborated with YouSee Studio to create a digital rendering of a floor plan from architecture firm Ike Baker Velten. Then, interior designer Molly Torres Portnof virtually decorated the entire space, from adding seating in the living room to the wallpaper in the bathroom. The result is a beautiful virtual home that spotlights both form and function, while incorporating many elements of texture, pattern, storage, and real-life practicality.

Virtually visit REAL SIMPLE's 2023 "Get. It. Done." experience now at RealSimple.com/virtualhome and learn more about the 25 home projects in REAL SIMPLE's May issue, on sale April 21.

