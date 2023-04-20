GuideWell Releases 2022 Impact Report Highlighting Comprehensive Approach to Improving Health Outcomes and Increasing Access to Care

– The organization's growing portfolio of health solutions companies works to erode health disparities and advance member and community health –

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation ("GuideWell"), the policyholder-owned, not-for-profit parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on advancing health care, today published its 2022 Impact Report.

The report captures GuideWell's organizational efforts to provide solutions that contribute to improving "whole person health." It details the company's integrated approach to ensuring its health plan members and the communities it serves receive proper medical care by tackling issues ranging from physical and mental health to addressing food security and housing affordability. It also describes GuideWell's inclusive business practices and how its companies are strengthening their talent pipelines and increasing supplier diversity. Finally, the report includes steps GuideWell has taken to adopt sustainable, environmentally conscious practices.

In 2022, GuideWell acquired Triple-S Management, a leading health care services company in Puerto Rico that serves nearly one-third of the island's population. The GuideWell enterprise also includes Florida Blue, the leading health insurance company in Florida, and a diverse portfolio of care delivery organizations such as PopHealthCare, a leader and provider of comprehensive at-home care, and health solutions companies including Lucet, an innovator in behavioral health care. As part of its ongoing efforts to deliver culturally connected care, the organization strengthened its partnership with Sanitas Medical Centers by adding Spanish bilingual medical clinics across Florida. There are now 44 Sanitas medical clinics serving Florida Blue customers across the state. Each organization across its portfolio contributes to GuideWell's mission to help people and communities achieve better health. GuideWell now has more than 18,000 employees serving 46 million people across 45 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

"We are hyper aware of the challenges that persist across the health care system and remain committed to using our scale and reach to make a difference for our members and stakeholders," wrote Pat Geraghty, President and CEO of GuideWell and Florida Blue, in his annual letter introducing the report. "Putting quality health care within reach is fundamental to the well-being of every individual, family, and community."

Building on the inaugural 2021 report, this year's edition emphasizes a collaborative approach to community impact. A broad network of partners and organizations support GuideWell's progress on three key drivers of health: health equity, food security, and mental well-being.

Community efforts highlighted in the report include:

Supplied 72.1 million meals to more than 900,000 Floridians experiencing food insecurity.

Awarded $12.7 million through the Florida Blue Foundation to support community-based programs that directly improve access to and quality of mental well-being services.

Donated $3.2 million in relief funds following Hurricane Ian and Fiona, to more than 22 community organizations throughout Florida and Puerto Rico .

Provided $18.5 million of a $25 million commitment through GuideWell's Equity Alliance to address racial injustice and health inequities.

Granted $1.2 million through the Triple-S Foundation to support nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico that support initiatives that address social isolation.

Contributed 60,000 GuideWell volunteer hours, equating to a dollar value of more than $1.7 million in employee work time.

The GuideWell Board of Directors is responsible for providing oversight and direction for GuideWell's business and community impact strategies, setting specific metrics in consultation with external subject matter experts, and ensuring accountability across the organization.

For more information and to view the full report, visit GuideWell.com/news/impact-report .

About GuideWell

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes Florida Blue, the leading health insurance company in Florida; Triple-S Management, a leading health care services company in Puerto Rico, GuideWell Health, a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; GuideWell Venture Group, a portfolio of companies, including PopHealthCare, focused on providing a personal approach to health care and offering a fully integrated approach to care delivery; GuideWell Source, a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; and WebTPA, a market leading administrator of self-funded employer health plans. In total, GuideWell and its affiliated companies serve more than 46 million people in 45 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For more information, visit www.GuideWell.com.

