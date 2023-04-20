Boost and the Big Ten Conference Launch Platform to Transform Fan Engagement, E-Commerce & Digital Media

SEATTLE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost announces a strategic partnership with the Big Ten Conference to transform fan engagement, accelerate e-commerce, and power fan communities in the global sports industry.

Boost is fully automated, but with a pulse.

The Boost platform ingests, enhances, and standardizes sports data and media, creates compelling content with proprietary generative artificial intelligence (AI), and integrates third-party solutions to commercialize always-on storytelling. Automated content produced by Boost can be customized, personalized, and scaled across any digital channel, including the end-to-end websites that the company develops for sports and media properties. The AI content is configurable and traceable, giving its clients the comfort of publishing reliable and accurate content.

The Big Ten Conference will bolster its digital media strategy with its move onto the Boost platform in fall, 2023.

"Boost is fully automated, but with a pulse," said Mustafa Abdul-Hamid, Co-President at Boost. "Our technology powers dynamic storytelling, but most importantly we're at the forefront of a business model that's changing from CPMs and ads to personalized experiences and direct-to-consumer commerce."

"We will strengthen our fan communities by providing quality content and unique experiences across the sports we sponsor. Digital storytelling, one-to-one connection, and frictionless commerce are the pillars of our strategic vision," said Nate Schnader, Big Ten Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. "We are assembling the most innovative technologies available to create the future for sports fans worldwide."

"The partnership with Boost reinforces our commitment to serve our student-athletes, member institutions, fans and stakeholders," said Adam Neuman, Big Ten Chief of Staff, Strategy and Operations & Deputy General Counsel. "This move accelerates our ambitious growth strategy to continue to be a leader in collegiate athletics – and beyond."

The Boost platform consists of a comprehensive range of media products and services that include end-to-end websites and apps, a real-time content API service that delivers personalized narrative and visual content, and extended reality ("XR") and 3D retail experiences for team shops and other sports e-commerce channels.

About Boost Technology: Boost is a sports technology company that builds digital experiences for sports properties and engages fan communities with authentic, accurate, agile and adaptive automated content and digital experiences. Fueled by functional and industry experts, our full-stack solutions include generative artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning and extended reality (XR) technologies. For more information, visit www.boostsport.ai .

About The Big Ten Conference: The Big Ten Conference is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The Big Ten sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women. For more information, visit www.bigten.org .

Contact:

Tim Mitchell

Chief Commercial Officer at Boost

tim@boostsport.ai

(503) 705-5697

