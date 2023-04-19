Schulte Roth & Zabel Expands Litigation Group with Addition of Tim Gilman and Chris Gerson

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schulte Roth & Zabel is pleased to announce the addition of Tim Gilman and Chris Gerson as partners in the firm's New York office and members of the Litigation Group.

They lead a team of seasoned litigators that also includes special counsel Saunak Desai and associates Greg Springsted and Ryan Singer. Together, they focus their practices on intellectual property litigation, spanning both plaintiff and defendant-side patent infringement.

"We are pleased to welcome Tim, Chris and their team, who are known for their ability to win high-stakes cases and structure and negotiate complex transactions," said Michael Swartz, partner and co-chair of SRZ's Litigation Group. "They are a tremendous asset to our firm and our private capital clients, who are becoming more involved in intellectual property disputes."

Tim and Chris routinely leverage their backgrounds in science and engineering to provide counsel to clients on their negotiation and licensing efforts, and portfolio-level strategies. Their representations have spanned a range of technologies and industries, including oilfield services, chemicals and industrial manufacturing, computer processors and architecture, and security and encryption software.

"Our representation of clients who invest in legal assets has accelerated, making it critical to have a robust bench of practitioners with experience addressing their needs," said David Efron, co-managing partner of SRZ. "This team's experience and history of success will strategically complement our ability to work with these clients in a comprehensive and integrated way."

"Tim and Chris's complex IP practice falls squarely within our vision for the growth of the Litigation Group and we have already identified clients for whom their team will have an immediate impact," said Gayle Klein, partner and co-chair of SRZ's Litigation Group. "We look forward to their contributions."

Tim and Chris were partners in the Patent Litigation Practice at Stroock, where Tim served as co-chair of the group. Tim received his undergraduate degree in Chemistry from Princeton University, a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. Chris received his undergraduate degree in Engineering from Princeton University and his J.D. from New York University School of Law.

"Chris and I have spent our careers building a series of notable trial victories on behalf of a strong network of clients. We're excited to bring this experience to Schulte Roth & Zabel and to continue growing our team at a time when litigation finance is playing an increasingly important and complementary role in serving clients' interests," said Tim.

"We're thrilled to join a firm with such an extensive and sophisticated private capital client base, and look forward to providing additional depth to the firm's litigation bench," added Chris. "We're also delighted to continue to practice with Saunak, Greg and Ryan, with whom we have developed a robust breadth of experience across matters and firms."

About Schulte Roth & Zabel

