Pulse Insights Launches AI Tuner™ - Automated Feedback Module to Help Create Reliable & Bounded Artificial Intelligence Output

Inaugural customer launch with Baresquare optimizes AI experiences based on ground truth collected from users.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Insights, a leading Enterprise Zero Party Data platform, today launched AI Tuner , a plug and play feedback module for all AI applications that allows for seamless deployment, integration, and optimization of AI models and the applications they power. "So much of what AI is producing right now is truly extraordinary." said Pulse Insights CEO, Jeremy Bieger, "But we are finding customers want more assurance that the output of these applications is on brand, creating value, and accurate. AI Tuner allows any AI application to instantly deploy feedback collection that combines the original AI input or prompt, the output, and a rating of what the user thinks of the experience. In this way, clients can refine and tune their AI experiences to ensure they are driving material value."

AI Tuner from Pulse Insights Automates Feedback Capture to Help Create Reliable, Bounded Artificial Intelligence Output (PRNewswire)

AI Tuner from Pulse Insights enables AI apps to improve based on user feedback. Collect prompt, output, and rating.

Partnership with Baresquare

Baresquare, a best-in-class anomaly detection platform that tracks site or campaign performance and surfaces issues before they become problems, has partnered with Pulse Insights as the first customer for AI Tuner. "Baresquare has years of experience leveraging AI to find anomalies in client data, now we are incorporating large language models such as BaresquareGPT into our product which will provide even more value by suggesting prescriptive actions to our clients as anomalies are detected." said Georgios Grigoriadis, Baresquare CEO, "AI Tuner is a critical part of understanding if these recommendations are valuable and then allowing our model to course correct as it learns what is most impactful based on user feedback."

About Pulse Insights

Pulse Insights creates innovative software to understand customer needs and efficiently collect user information to deliver richly personalized experiences.

About Baresquare

Baresquare's action-driven analytics pinpoint small issues before they become big problems, and surface micro insights that could lead to major opportunities.

Pulse Insights - Advanced SaaS Solutions for the Enterprise Marketerwww.pulseinsights.com (PRNewsfoto/Pulse Insights) (PRNewswire)

