JJ's House Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Cash Giveaways and Vouchers as a Big Thank You to their Customers

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month JJ's House , a leading global online retailer of wedding, occasion, prom, and party dresses, celebrates its 13th Anniversary with an extra special giveaway to thank its 10 million registered customers across 70 countries.

Since its launch in 2010, JJ's House has been driven by the desire to help every woman appreciate how beautiful she is by designing beautiful dresses made by hand, tailor-made for you through its exceptional customization service. Today, JJ's House's unrivaled range comprises 2000 dresses in different styles, silhouettes, colors, and sizes, from petite to plus size.

"Ensuring every woman, wherever they are, whatever their size, shape or budget, feels beautiful at the most important times in their lives, whether that be their prom or wedding day is what drives us." says Sarah Liu, Chief Designer with JJ's House, "This is why we launched our Be JJs Girl Contest so that our customers worldwide could share their special moments with us."

Customer appreciation for JJ's House has led to JJ's House scooping Wedding Wire's Couple's Choice Awards® in 2022 and 2023. This award recognizes local wedding professionals who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism. Winners are determined by the reviews from more than one million WeddingWire couples.

Dylan Ma, Marketing Director of JJ's House, says "Over the past 13 years, we are immensely proud to have developed trusted, long-standing relationships with our customers. JJ's House now ranks in the top five brands in all our key dress categories based on Google search volumes with our website having generated 100 million visits last year".

Customer stories to celebrate JJ's House's 13th Anniversary posted on jjshouse.com and JJ's House's Instagram account @jjshouseofficial include:

"My husband and I got to have our wedding at the Grand Tetons. I was super happy when I got my dress from JJ's House and it fit perfectly and looked beautiful. I was super nervous because at the time I was 8 months pregnant. Definitely happy I was able to get such a beautiful dress and it was super affordable." Bride

"As a bridesmaid, I wore a lovely JJ's House floor-length gown to my best friend's wedding on a ranch in West Texas. Little did I know, I'd have a chance to meet lots of adorable rescue animals who live on the ranch. Wearing a comfortable, soft bridesmaid dress, I was able to pick up and snuggle these sweet animals while also celebrating my best friend's big day." Bridesmaid

As a finalist in the Ms. Veteran America 2021 I picked this stunning dress as my final choice for the national competition to bring awareness to the Homeless Women Veterans in the United States. I was able to showcase the cause as a woman veteran that could wear combat boots and heels bringing confidence and yet elegance for all Women Veterans. Occasionwear Buyer

Read more customer stories and reviews here .

About JJ's House

Founded in 2010, JJ's House is a leading global online retailer offering an unrivaled range of dresses made from quality materials at affordable prices, with exceptional customer service. At JJ's House, we understand the excitement and anticipation of finding the perfect dress for weddings, proms, parties, or other special occasions. And with over 2,000 different types of dresses in regular, petite and plus sizes, we are dedicated to offering our customers silhouettes and styles designed to make them feel beautiful and help them create lasting memories of their significant occasions.

For more information, please:

Contact: press@jjshouse.com

Visit: www.jjshouse.com

Follow on Instagram: @jjshouseofficial

