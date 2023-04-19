Jamie Claire Kiser Joins Bernhard Capital as Principal

BATON ROUGE, La., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital"), a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, today announced that Jamie Claire Kiser has joined the firm as Principal. In this role, Ms. Kiser will be involved in all areas of the firm's investment activities, from sourcing and execution to supporting operational excellence and identifying value creation opportunities across the portfolio.

Ms. Kiser brings extensive financial experience and expertise supporting the organic and acquisitional growth of industry-leading architecture, engineering and consulting (AEC) platforms. Most recently, Ms. Kiser spent nearly a decade at Zweig Group, where she served as Managing Principal and Director of Advisory Services and led the M&A team, advising leading AEC business of all sizes and at all stages of growth on mergers, acquisitions and strategic alliances. At Zweig Group, she also co-founded the firm's ElevateHER platform, an initiative designed to expand the AEC talent pipeline to better engage next generation of leaders in the AEC industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Jamie Claire to Bernhard Capital as we continue to thoughtfully deploy capital and partner with best-in-class businesses within the services and infrastructure space," said Tim Poche, Chief Operating Officer at Bernhard Capital. "Her extensive experience and network will be an asset to the firm and to our portfolio companies as we utilize our Blueprint framework to identify compelling opportunities to unlock growth and create one-of-a-kind platforms that are positioned for long-term success."

"I've long admired the Bernhard Capital team for their ability to pinpoint compelling market opportunities and partner with founders and strong management teams to drive financial performance, as well as organic and inorganic growth," said Ms. Kiser. "I look forward to supporting the firm's growth and working with world-class management teams to build the next industry leaders and create value for our investors."

Ms. Kiser currently serves as a board member of Miyamoto International and Buffalo River Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to conserving the Buffalo National River. She holds a B.A. in History, as well as an MBA and Juris Doctor, all from the University of Arkansas.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies and has approximately $3.0 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating, and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

Contact

