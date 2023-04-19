JA Solar maintains AAA rating in PV ModuleTech bankability report

BEIJING, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar has once again been ranked in the highest AAA category in PV Tech's PV ModuleTech bankability report for Q1 2023, underlining the company's robust overall strength.

The PV Tech report is based on comprehensive analysis of a manufacturer's performance in metrics including shipments, manufacturing capacity, technology and financial position, with the company scoring highly in each of these areas.

According to its annual report for 2022 JA Solar's total revenue was CNY72.989 billion, up 76.72% year-on-year, with a net profit attributable to the parent company of CNY5.533 billion, up 171.4% from 2021.

As of the end of 2022, the company had been granted 1,260 independently developed patents and is widely recognised as one of the industry's key players, being ranked among the Fortune China 500, China private enterprises Top 500 and global Top 500 new energy enterprises for a number of years. Between 2014 and 2022, JA Solar was rated as a 'Top Performer' by PVEL, one of the world's leading independent third-party PV testing organizations, on no less than seven occasions.

JA Solar maintains a global strategy with multiple production facilities around the world and 13 overseas sales companies. The company's product sales and service network now extends to 135 countries and regions worldwide.

As of the end of 2022, cumulative global shipments of JA Solar had reached 128GW, with overseas shipments accounting for approximately 60% of the total. The company has continued to strengthen its vertically integrated industrial chain and has formulated a long-term plan to build production capacity and improve the supply chain in major PV markets around the world, thereby steadily advancing the company's global strategy and providing enhanced services to customers.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.