Don't Call it a Comeback, We Were One of the Firsts: Smirnoff ICE Proves True Classics Never Fade, They Only Get Better

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-three years after first arriving on the scene, Smirnoff ICE is continuing to change the game. Today, the OG flavored malt beverage is reimagining what it means to be a classic, starting with a modern redesign showing up in a new nationwide campaign, alongside a star-studded roster of new celebrity partners and fresh new packaging for its most delicious flavors.

Starring comedian Trevor Noah , a series of seven new TV spots pair the actor and host with a supporting cast of experts in their own rights – like social media star LeJuan James , DIY home and lifestyle influencer Kayla Simone and attorney and personal finance expert Erika Kullberg – serving up delicious adv-ICE and nostalgia at every turn.

"Smirnoff ICE is out to prove its iconic status only gets stronger with time," said Trevor Noah. "Before there was seltzer there was Smirnoff ICE and this classic has never looked better with the same great flavor."

But a fresh new look is just the beginning. Smirnoff ICE will take center stage this summer, throwing it back – all the way back – to the late 90s, early 2000s with an epic celebration of old and new with the energy of an era that continues to have a lasting impact on modern culture. Smirnoff ICE is all about making a statement and making it louder than anyone else – and that's exactly what this nostalgia-driven celebration is serving. What's today's version of hot pink everything, bedazzled anything, and yes, denim on denim…you're about to find out.

Beginning in May, the highly anticipated Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour will kick-off in NYC before hitting the road and cities across the country. All summer long, Smirnoff ICE will surprise fans with new experiences and performances by the most epic music artists - from mainstay legends to the hottest newcomers on the scene, merging modern nostalgia in a bold one-two punch.

Through its partnership with Live Nation, Smirnoff ICE will be the official flavored malt beverage partner across 39 amphitheaters and seven iconic festivals, joining millions of fans during unforgettable live music experiences. Get ready to raise your hands, sing along and savor the flavor of Smirnoff ICE at the hottest music events in the country!

"More than two decades ago, Smirnoff ICE made history as one of the first flavored malt beverages and has been challenging the status quo ever since," said Lisa Lee, Smirnoff ICE Brand Director. "Now, 23 years later, we look better than ever with the same great taste people know and love. Add the excitement of new partnerships with Live Nation, Warner Music Experience and Billboard to engage with our fans like never before, and we've got a lot to celebrate."

Smirnoff ICE is also teaming up with online apparel powerhouses known for flipping streetwear on its head to release a limited run of Y2K-inspired merch. Afterall, fanny packs and flared jeans are back, and Smirnoff ICE is here for all the things that make people want to have a good time.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, serving as a catalyst to revolutionize drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

