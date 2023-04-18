NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND COMPLETES BALANCE SHEET REPOSITIONING FOR FUTURE GROWTH

- Non-core moves result in $9 million loss (GAAP) while core banking operations earned $22 million (Non-GAAP) in first quarter
- Sold $500 million in held to maturity securities to reposition balance sheet for future growth
- Reduction in wholesale funding enhanced already strong liquidity position
- Expect meaningful improvement in net interest income and net interest margin from balance sheet repositioning
- Tangible common equity increased to 7.21%
- Core deposits remain stable
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: NIC) ("Nicolet") announced first quarter 2023 net loss of $9 million and loss per diluted common share of $0.61, compared to net income of $28 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.83 for fourth quarter 2022, and net income of $24 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.70 for first quarter 2022.
Core banking operations (or adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)) earned $22 million on growth in loans and wealth management fee revenue. Asset quality continued to be very good as nonperforming assets were 0.50% of total assets. Net income reflected non-core items and the related tax effect of each, including U.S. Treasury securities sale loss, expected loss (provision expense) on the Signature Bank sub debt investment (acquired in an acquisition), merger-related expenses, Day 2 credit provision expense required under the CECL model, as well as gains / (losses) on other assets and investments. These non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share $2.06 for first quarter 2023 and $0.01 for fourth quarter 2022, and positively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.06 for first quarter 2022.
On March 7, Nicolet executed the sale of $500 million (par value) U.S. Treasury held to maturity securities for a pre-tax loss of $38 million or an after-tax loss of $28 million. The $500 million portfolio yielded approximately 88 bps with scheduled maturities in 2024 and 2025 (or average duration of 2 years). Proceeds from the sale were used to reduce existing FHLB borrowings with the remainder held in investable cash. At the time of sale, the borrowings had an all-in cost of 456 bps, and the investable cash earned 465 bps, leading to an expected increase in annual net interest income of approximately $17 million before tax. Nicolet estimates the loss from the balance sheet repositioning will be earned back in approximately two years.
As a result of the sale of securities previously classified as held to maturity, the remaining unsold portfolio of held to maturity securities, with a book value of $177 million, was reclassified to available for sale with a carrying value of approximately $157 million. The unrealized loss on this portfolio of $20 million increased the balance of accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) $15 million, net of the deferred tax effect, and is subject to future market changes.
"We made several moves during the first quarter that were consistent with our mindset toward long-term thinking. Our goal with these moves was to make Nicolet a stronger and more nimble organization going forward," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet. "The $500 million in U.S. Treasuries that were going to remain on our balance sheet for another two years were depressing our net interest margin, which had a negative effect on our earnings. In early March, after weighing the decision and prior to the banking turmoil, management and the Board felt it was in the best long-term interest of shareholders to sell the securities, as it better positions Nicolet for immediate and, more importantly, future success in the form of higher earnings. Based on this move, and as we began to see during March, we expect our net interest margin to increase for at least the next few quarters. Additionally, a benefit of this decision provides for better financial transparency as the recent public macro market has cast a cloud over the banking sector, in particular held to maturity securities. The non-core moves we made in the first quarter position Nicolet to remain a highly focused community bank that is funded by local core deposits. We expect to quickly get back to our position of producing top quartile shareholder profitability metrics."
"Despite the volatility the banking industry has witnessed in the past 45 days, Nicolet remains extremely well-positioned to take advantage of any future disruption. We have ample liquidity to fund growth. Credit quality remains healthy, and we have little exposure to higher risk areas like office commercial real estate. Inclusive of first quarter results, our tangible common equity ratio improved, leaving us in the enviable position of deciding how best to utilize our capital going forward. And most importantly, the past two months have demonstrated just how talented and relationship-focused our employees are when it comes to taking care of our customers," Daniels added.
Nicolet's financial performance and certain balance sheet line items were impacted by the timing and size of Nicolet's acquisition of Charter Bankshares, Inc. ("Charter") on August 26, 2022. Certain income statement results, average balances, and related ratios for 2022 include contributions from Charter from the acquisition date. At acquisition, Charter added assets of $1.1 billion, loans of $827 million, and deposits of $869 million.
Balance Sheet Review
At March 31, 2023, period end assets were $8.2 billion, a decrease of $572 million (7%) from December 31, 2022, mostly investment securities due to the balance sheet repositioning. Total loans increased $43 million (3% annualized) from December 31, 2022. Total deposits of $6.9 billion at March 31, 2023, decreased $250 million (3%) from December 31, 2022, while total borrowings decreased $295 million from December 31, 2022 in FHLB advances. Total capital was $962 million at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $11 million since December 31, 2022, mostly from the balance sheet repositioning.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets were $41 million and represented 0.50% of total assets at March 31, 2023, compared to $40 million or 0.46% at December 31, 2022, and $49 million or 0.68% at March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses-loans was $62 million and represented 1.00% of total loans at March 31, 2023, compared to $62 million (or 1.00% of total loans) at December 31, 2022, and $50 million (or 1.07% of total loans) at March 31, 2022. Asset quality trends have been solid and loan net charge-offs were negligible.
Income Statement Review - Quarter
Net loss for first quarter 2023 was $9 million, compared to net income of $28 million for fourth quarter 2022.
Net interest income was $57 million for first quarter 2023, down $11 million from fourth quarter 2022, the net of $2 million higher interest income and $13 million higher interest expense. The higher interest income was largely attributable to organic loan growth and the repricing of new and renewed loans in a rising interest rate environment, partly offset by lower interest income on investment securities from the balance sheet repositioning. The increase in interest expense was mostly due to higher average rates, reflecting the rising interest rate environment as well as the migration of customer deposits to higher rate deposit products. The net interest margin for first quarter 2023 was 2.91%, down 48 bps from 3.39% for fourth quarter 2022. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 22 bps (to 4.49%) mostly due to the rising interest rate environment, while the cost of funds increased 97 bps (to 2.30%) for first quarter 2023, attributable mainly to the repricing of deposits and funding in the higher interest rate environment.
Noninterest income was a negative $22 million for first quarter 2023, a $37 million unfavorable change compared to fourth quarter 2023. Excluding net asset gains (losses), noninterest income for first quarter 2023 was $17 million, a $2 million increase over fourth quarter 2023. The sequential quarter increase included higher wealth revenue, a favorable change in the fair value of nonqualified deferred compensation plan assets, and higher net LSR income from slowing prepayment speeds, partly offset by a decrease in other noninterest income (mostly crop insurance sales and broker fees).
Noninterest expense of $45 million increased $1 million (2%) from fourth quarter 2023. Personnel expense was minimally changed at $24 million, with higher salaries from annual merit increases and an increase in the fair value of nonqualified deferred compensation plan liabilities substantially offset by lower incentive compensation given the current period net loss. Non-personnel expenses increased 1% between the sequential quarters including higher occupancy, equipment, and office expense (mostly snowplowing and technology solutions) and higher data processing (mostly volume-based core system processing), substantially offset by lower business development and merger-related expenses.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 93,462
$ 121,211
$ 118,537
$ 96,189
$ 183,705
Interest-earning deposits
20,718
33,512
319,745
84,828
212,218
Cash and cash equivalents
114,180
154,723
438,282
181,017
395,923
Certificates of deposit in other banks
11,293
12,518
13,510
15,502
19,692
Securities available for sale, at fair value
1,023,176
917,618
949,597
813,248
852,331
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
—
679,128
686,424
695,812
684,991
Other investments
57,482
65,286
79,279
53,269
54,257
Loans held for sale
4,962
1,482
3,709
5,084
9,764
Loans
6,223,732
6,180,499
5,984,437
4,978,654
4,683,315
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(62,412)
(61,829)
(60,348)
(50,655)
(49,906)
Loans, net
6,161,320
6,118,670
5,924,089
4,927,999
4,633,409
Premises and equipment, net
112,569
108,956
106,648
96,656
94,275
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
166,107
165,137
165,166
136,060
135,292
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
400,277
402,438
407,117
336,721
338,068
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
140,988
138,013
122,095
108,884
102,210
Total assets
$ 8,192,354
$ 8,763,969
$ 8,895,916
$ 7,370,252
$ 7,320,212
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,094,623
$ 2,361,816
$ 2,477,507
$ 2,045,732
$ 1,912,995
Interest-bearing deposits
4,833,956
4,817,105
4,918,395
4,240,534
4,318,125
Total deposits
6,928,579
7,178,921
7,395,902
6,286,266
6,231,120
Short-term borrowings
50,000
317,000
280,000
—
—
Long-term borrowings
197,448
225,342
225,236
196,963
206,946
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
54,535
70,177
56,315
47,636
45,836
Total liabilities
7,230,562
7,791,440
7,957,453
6,530,865
6,483,902
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
147
147
147
134
135
Additional paid-in capital
623,746
621,988
620,392
520,741
524,478
Retained earnings
398,966
407,864
380,263
361,753
337,768
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(61,067)
(57,470)
(62,339)
(43,241)
(26,071)
Total stockholders' equity
961,792
972,529
938,463
839,387
836,310
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 8,192,354
$ 8,763,969
$ 8,895,916
$ 7,370,252
$ 7,320,212
Common shares outstanding
14,698,265
14,690,614
14,673,197
13,407,375
13,456,741
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Interest income:
Loans, including loan fees
$ 79,142
$ 76,367
$ 63,060
$ 52,954
$ 51,299
Taxable investment securities
4,961
5,771
5,350
5,135
5,127
Tax-exempt investment securities
1,737
1,915
1,181
647
675
Other interest income
1,536
1,703
1,127
790
817
Total interest income
87,376
85,756
70,718
59,526
57,918
Interest expense:
Deposits
24,937
12,512
4,638
2,410
2,192
Short-term borrowings
3,212
2,624
594
28
—
Long-term borrowings
2,506
2,528
2,496
2,004
1,931
Total interest expense
30,655
17,664
7,728
4,442
4,123
Net interest income
56,721
68,092
62,990
55,084
53,795
Provision for credit losses
3,090
1,850
8,600
750
300
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
53,631
66,242
54,390
54,334
53,495
Noninterest income:
Wealth management fee income
5,512
5,170
5,009
4,992
5,699
Mortgage income, net
1,466
1,311
1,728
2,205
3,253
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,480
1,502
1,589
1,536
1,477
Card interchange income
3,033
3,100
3,012
2,950
2,581
BOLI income
1,200
1,151
966
768
933
Asset gains (losses), net
(38,468)
260
(46)
1,603
1,313
Deferred compensation plan asset market valuations
946
314
(571)
(1,316)
(467)
LSR income, net
1,155
(324)
(517)
(143)
(382)
Other noninterest income
1,832
2,362
1,830
1,536
1,536
Total noninterest income
(21,844)
14,846
13,000
14,131
15,943
Noninterest expense:
Personnel expense
24,328
23,705
24,136
19,681
21,191
Occupancy, equipment and office
8,783
8,246
7,641
6,891
6,944
Business development and marketing
2,121
2,303
2,281
2,057
1,831
Data processing
3,988
3,871
3,664
3,596
3,387
Intangibles amortization
2,161
2,217
1,628
1,347
1,424
FDIC assessments
540
480
480
480
480
Merger-related expense
163
492
519
555
98
Other noninterest expense
2,791
2,675
2,218
1,931
2,195
Total noninterest expense
44,875
43,989
42,567
36,538
37,550
Income (loss) before income tax expense
(13,088)
37,099
24,823
31,927
31,888
Income tax expense (benefit)
(4,190)
9,498
6,313
7,942
7,724
Net income (loss)
$ (8,898)
$ 27,601
$ 18,510
$ 23,985
$ 24,164
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$ (0.61)
$ 1.88
$ 1.33
$ 1.79
$ 1.77
Diluted
$ (0.61)
$ 1.83
$ 1.29
$ 1.73
$ 1.70
Common shares outstanding:
Basic weighted average
14,694
14,685
13,890
13,402
13,649
Diluted weighted average
14,694
15,110
14,310
13,852
14,215
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except share & per share data)
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Selected Average Balances:
Loans
$ 6,201,780
$ 6,087,146
$ 5,391,258
$ 4,838,535
$ 4,688,784
Investment securities
1,508,535
1,701,531
1,625,453
1,573,027
1,575,624
Interest-earning assets
7,830,590
7,963,485
7,161,120
6,579,644
6,711,191
Cash and cash equivalents
127,726
179,381
167,550
217,553
568,472
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
401,212
403,243
363,211
337,289
338,694
Total assets
8,570,623
8,688,741
7,856,131
7,273,219
7,519,636
Deposits
7,060,262
7,222,415
6,643,247
6,188,044
6,392,544
Interest-bearing liabilities
5,391,107
5,262,278
4,730,209
4,425,450
4,683,915
Stockholders' equity (common)
970,108
954,970
890,205
837,975
861,319
Selected Ratios: (1)
Book value per common share
$ 65.44
$ 66.20
$ 63.96
$ 62.61
$ 62.15
Tangible book value per common share (2)
$ 38.20
$ 38.81
$ 36.21
$ 37.49
$ 37.03
Return on average assets
(0.42) %
1.26 %
0.93 %
1.32 %
1.30 %
Return on average common equity
(3.72)
11.47
8.25
11.48
11.38
Return on average tangible common equity (2)
(6.34)
19.85
13.93
19.21
18.75
Average equity to average assets
11.32
10.99
11.33
11.52
11.45
Stockholders' equity to assets
11.74
11.10
10.55
11.39
11.42
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
7.21
6.82
6.26
7.15
7.14
Net interest margin
2.91
3.39
3.48
3.34
3.23
Efficiency ratio
60.69
52.79
55.62
53.74
54.56
Effective tax rate
32.01
25.60
25.43
24.88
24.22
Selected Asset Quality Information:
Nonaccrual loans
$ 38,895
$ 38,080
$ 38,326
$ 36,580
$ 39,670
Other real estate owned - closed branches
1,347
1,347
1,506
4,378
9,019
Other real estate owned
628
628
628
628
797
Nonperforming assets
$ 40,870
$ 40,055
$ 40,460
$ 41,586
$ 49,486
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ 167
$ 597
$ 216
$ (149)
$ 66
Allowance for credit losses-loans to loans
1.00 %
1.00 %
1.01 %
1.02 %
1.07 %
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)
0.01
0.04
0.02
(0.01)
0.01
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.62
0.62
0.64
0.73
0.85
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.50
0.46
0.45
0.56
0.68
Stock Repurchase Information:
Common stock repurchased (dollars) (3)
$ —
$ 786
$ —
$ 6,277
$ 54,420
Common stock repurchased (full shares) (3)
—
10,000
—
67,949
593,713
(1)
Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized.
(2)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of these financial measures.
(3)
Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Loan & Deposit Metrics (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Period End Loan Composition
Commercial & industrial
$ 1,330,052
$ 1,304,819
$ 1,268,252
$ 1,118,360
$ 1,063,300
Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE")
969,064
954,599
954,933
790,680
794,946
Agricultural
1,065,909
1,088,607
1,017,498
967,192
826,364
Commercial
3,365,025
3,348,025
3,240,683
2,876,232
2,684,610
CRE investment
1,146,388
1,149,949
1,132,951
818,562
807,602
Construction & land development
333,370
318,600
306,446
228,575
211,640
Commercial real estate
1,479,758
1,468,549
1,439,397
1,047,137
1,019,242
Commercial-based loans
4,844,783
4,816,574
4,680,080
3,923,369
3,703,852
Residential construction
134,782
114,392
101,286
69,423
72,660
Residential first mortgage
1,014,166
1,016,935
970,384
785,591
721,107
Residential junior mortgage
177,026
177,332
176,428
148,732
133,817
Residential real estate
1,325,974
1,308,659
1,248,098
1,003,746
927,584
Retail & other
52,975
55,266
56,259
51,539
51,879
Retail-based loans
1,378,949
1,363,925
1,304,357
1,055,285
979,463
Total loans
$ 6,223,732
$ 6,180,499
$ 5,984,437
$ 4,978,654
$ 4,683,315
Period End Deposit Composition
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 2,094,623
$ 2,361,816
$ 2,477,507
$ 2,045,732
$ 1,912,995
Interest-bearing demand
1,138,415
1,279,850
1,242,961
1,230,822
1,239,582
Money market
1,886,879
1,707,619
1,769,444
1,411,688
1,500,442
Savings
865,824
931,417
939,832
858,160
841,369
Time
942,838
898,219
966,158
739,864
736,732
Total deposits
$ 6,928,579
$ 7,178,921
$ 7,395,902
$ 6,286,266
$ 6,231,120
Brokered transaction accounts
$ 233,393
$ 252,829
$ 252,891
$ 265,240
$ 228,079
Brokered time deposits
289,181
339,066
386,101
218,198
180,823
Total brokered deposits
$ 522,574
$ 591,895
$ 638,992
$ 483,438
$ 408,902
Customer transaction accounts
$ 5,752,348
$ 6,027,873
$ 6,176,853
$ 5,281,162
$ 5,266,309
Customer time deposits
653,657
559,153
580,057
521,666
555,909
Total customer deposits (core)
$ 6,406,005
$ 6,587,026
$ 6,756,910
$ 5,802,828
$ 5,822,218
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
(In thousands)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
ASSETS
Commercial-based loans
$ 5,145,341
$ 65,512
5.09 %
$ 5,070,077
$ 63,812
4.92 %
$ 3,920,744
$ 43,197
4.41 %
Retail-based loans
1,056,439
13,674
5.18 %
1,017,069
12,594
4.95 %
768,040
8,137
4.24 %
Total loans (1) (2)
6,201,780
79,186
5.11 %
6,087,146
76,406
4.93 %
4,688,784
51,334
4.38 %
Investment securities (2)
1,508,535
7,246
1.93 %
1,701,531
8,302
1.95 %
1,575,624
6,158
1.57 %
Other interest-earning assets
120,275
1,536
5.11 %
174,808
1,703
3.85 %
446,783
817
0.73 %
Total interest-earning assets
7,830,590
$ 87,968
4.49 %
7,963,485
$ 86,411
4.27 %
6,711,191
$ 58,309
3.48 %
Other assets, net
740,033
725,256
808,445
Total assets
$ 8,570,623
$ 8,688,741
$ 7,519,636
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing core deposits
$ 4,325,340
$ 19,587
1.84 %
$ 4,175,671
$ 8,477
0.81 %
$ 4,009,898
$ 1,637
0.17 %
Brokered deposits
566,282
5,350
3.83 %
611,226
4,035
2.62 %
459,460
555
0.49 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,891,622
24,937
2.07 %
4,786,897
12,512
1.04 %
4,469,358
2,192
0.20 %
Wholesale funding
499,485
5,718
4.58 %
475,381
5,152
4.27 %
214,557
1,931
3.60 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,391,107
$ 30,655
2.30 %
5,262,278
$ 17,664
1.33 %
4,683,915
$ 4,123
0.35 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
2,168,640
2,435,518
1,923,186
Other liabilities
40,768
35,975
51,216
Stockholders' equity
970,108
954,970
861,319
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 8,570,623
$ 8,688,741
$ 7,519,636
Net interest income and rate spread
$ 57,313
2.19 %
$ 68,747
2.94 %
$ 54,186
3.13 %
Net interest margin
2.91 %
3.39 %
3.23 %
Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)
$ 1,636
0.11 %
$ 1,935
0.09 %
$ 575
0.05 %
(1)
Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2)
The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense.
(3)
Loan purchase accounting accretion included in Total loans above, and the related impact to net interest margin.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
At or for the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Adjusted net income (loss) reconciliation: (1)
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ (8,898)
$ 27,601
$ 18,510
$ 23,985
$ 24,164
Adjustments:
Provision expense (2)
2,340
—
8,000
—
—
Assets (gains) losses, net
38,468
(260)
46
(1,603)
(1,313)
Merger-related expense
163
492
519
555
98
Adjustments subtotal
40,971
232
8,565
(1,048)
(1,215)
Tax on Adjustments (25%)
10,243
58
2,141
(262)
(304)
Adjustments, net of tax
30,728
174
6,424
(786)
(911)
Core banking operations / Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$ 21,830
$ 27,775
$ 24,934
$ 23,199
$ 23,253
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (GAAP)
$ (0.61)
$ 1.83
$ 1.29
$ 1.73
$ 1.70
Adjusted Diluted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP)
$ 1.45
$ 1.84
$ 1.74
$ 1.67
$ 1.64
Tangible assets: (3)
Total assets
$ 8,192,354
$ 8,763,969
$ 8,895,916
$ 7,370,252
$ 7,320,212
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
400,277
402,438
407,117
336,721
338,068
Tangible assets
$ 7,792,077
$ 8,361,531
$ 8,488,799
$ 7,033,531
$ 6,982,144
Tangible common equity: (3)
Stockholders' equity (common)
$ 961,792
$ 972,529
$ 938,463
$ 839,387
$ 836,310
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
400,277
402,438
407,117
336,721
338,068
Tangible common equity
$ 561,515
$ 570,091
$ 531,346
$ 502,666
$ 498,242
Tangible average common equity: (3)
Average stockholders' equity (common)
$ 970,108
$ 954,970
$ 890,205
$ 837,975
$ 861,319
Average goodwill and other intangibles, net
401,212
403,243
363,211
337,289
338,694
Average tangible common equity
$ 568,896
$ 551,727
$ 526,994
$ 500,686
$ 522,625
Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
(1)
The adjusted net income or core banking operations measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also to aid investors in the comparison of Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks.
(2)
Provision expense for 2023 is attributable to the expected loss on our investment in Signature Bank sub debt, and the provision expense for 2022 is attributable to the Day 2 allowance from the acquisition of Charter Bankshares, Inc.
(3)
The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net. These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
