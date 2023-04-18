Billtrust Repeats as a Leader in G2's Spring 2023 Accounts Receivable Automation Software Grid® for Eighth Consecutive Quarter

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation and digital payments market leader, announced that it has again been named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Spring 2023. This is the eighth consecutive quarter in which Billtrust has been recognized as a Leader by G2 , one of the world's largest and most trusted software marketplaces.

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to control costs, accelerate cash flow and improve customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world’s leading brands get paid faster while transitioning from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With over 2,600 global customers and more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and (PRNewswire)

There is no more reliable and authentic source for validation than the AR professionals who actively use Billtrust.

Billtrust is also rated as a Leader in both the Best Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Enterprise Businesses and Best Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Medium-Sized Businesses categories.

Read the latest Billtrust reviews:

" The reports are detailed, and the support is amazing. I love everything about their service. "

" Billtrust has helped cut down so much time when receiving payments and finding payments we get in. "

"There is no more reliable and authentic source for validation than the accounts receivable professionals who actively use Billtrust products," said Sunil Rajasekar, Billtrust CEO. "We are proud that more companies are getting paid faster with Billtrust and recession-proofing their businesses during this economic downturn."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

The Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the Accounts Receivable Automation category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

About Billtrust

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

