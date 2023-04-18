2023 ITRI Net Zero Day Brings Industry Technological and Financing Solutions for Net Zero Emissions by 2050

TAIPEI, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading to net zero emissions by 2050, many companies are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint and capture the opportunities from decarbonizing global supply chains. To assist these businesses in their green transition, ITRI today held the 2023 edition of its Net Zero Day in Taipei, inviting experts from various sectors to the forum sessions and technology exhibition, where they can explore net zero solutions and exchange insights. Using a Möbius strip logo to represent circularity, the event highlighted the joint concerted efforts on the journey to net zero. During the event, the Institute announced the carbon emission verification system free for industry association members, a one-stop service platform that provides informative guidance, and a technology financing mechanism designed for small and medium-sized enterprises.

"ITRI Net Zero Day 2023 demonstrated how we are moving towards net zero via multidisciplinary innovation and cross-sector collaboration. The event was held on a larger scale than last year, displaying more technologies and attracting more participants. We are grateful for the support from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and 21 industry associations. It is hoped that the sharing of successful industrial practices and diverse technological solutions can encourage more businesses to take actions on net zero," said ITRI Chairman Chih-Kung Lee.

"Net Zero expenditure should not be viewed as a cost, but as an investment that will reap long-term benefits," said ITRI President Edwin Liu. "ITRI offers businesses an array of services, for example, calculating carbon footprint, acquiring related knowledge and technologies, cultivating talent, and securing funding. We are confident that these efforts will provide great impetus for industry players to attain the net zero goals," he explained.

This year's event showcased 42 key innovations involving energy supply, power consumption, low-carbon manufacturing, sustainable environment, and net-zero financing. Highlights are as follows:

Smart Geothermal Power Plant: ITRI worked with a subsidiary of the LCY Group to apply Schlumberger's electric submersible pumps (ESPs) to a geothermal power plant in eastern Taiwan , which reaches a power generation efficiency of over 1MW. ITRI also developed a pre-diagnosis AI system that employed an ensemble learning algorithm capable of predicting equipment failure up to seven days in advance, thereby reducing operation and maintenance costs.

Total Solution for EV Charging: ITRI integrated a patented non-uniform distribution charging technology with eTreego's charging pile control, which reduces the contracted power capacity by 40% and significantly improves charging efficiency. For a vehicle requiring 100 kWh of power per day, this new solution can cut the CO 2 emissions equivalent to 17 liters of fuel.

Particulate Matter Terminator: This industrial-use dust removal solution can capture over 90% of particles in semiconductor manufacturing processes. It utilizes mist spraying and a centrifugal separation method. The removal rate of PM5 could reach more than 90% with a 50% increased average efficiency. Moreover, the device does not require additional power, consumables, or chemical washing. It has been adopted by equipment providers for tail gas treatment and is going to be verified in semiconductor fabs.

Semiconductor Wastewater Treatment & Reclamation: ITRI integrates BioNET and fluidized bed crystallization (FBC) technologies to treat wastewater discharge from semiconductor plants. The treatment process can remove over 90% of ammonia nitrogen, up to 95% of urea, and scale-forming ions from the wastewater before reverse osmosis (RO) filtration. It can produce up to 20,000 m 3 of recycled water per day, and the water quality meets the stringent requirements of the semiconductor industry.

Net-zero Financing Mechanism is Taiwan's first funding mechanism that enables small and medium-sized enterprises and startups to speed up their net-zero technologies. This initiative has received support from 40 major financial institutions to participate in Taiwan .

