Andersen Expands Home Improvement Portfolio with New 100 Series Flush Fin Window

A Better Option for Window Replacement on Stucco Exteriors

BAYPORT, Minn., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Windows is expanding its fastest growing 100 Series product line to include a new, Flush Fin replacement frame option. The Flush Fin frame option is designed to simplify the installation process for contractors in southwest market areas. The Flush Fin frame option is available in California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

The 100 Series Flush Fin product features an integrated fin that allows for easy installation of a unit over an existing aluminum window frame in stucco application without disturbing the stucco exterior.* With the exterior fin covering both the old frame and stucco, the window provides a clean exterior finish in addition to performance.

As a result, the installation process is significantly faster and less disruptive for both homeowners and contractors. Reducing disruptions to stucco exteriors can help decrease renovation costs and effort when matching existing stucco to new paint colors.

"Nearly 60 percent of homes in the Southwest region of the United States are made using stucco. Stucco window replacement poses a set of challenges that our new flush fin frame option addresses – simplifying the installation process and minimizing disruptions to the stucco exterior," said Justin Kurysh, senior business manager, windows at Andersen. "Given our company's strategy to increase capacity to support demand and expand our presence in the West, the new frame enables us to better serve our home improvement customers in this region," said Justin Kurysh, senior business manager, windows at Andersen."

The 100 Series Flush Fin window is assembled at Andersen's newest manufacturing and distribution center in Goodyear, Ariz. The Goodyear plant is the company's flagship plant in the western United States, supporting the growth of Andersen's fast growing Fibrex® material-based products and strengthening the company's service throughout the West. Construction of the 550,000-square-foot facility was completed in Spring of 2020.

Andersen's 100 Series product line is engineered with Fibrex® composite material for durability, and energy-efficiency. Fibrex material is twice as strong as vinyl and provides low-maintenance exteriors with clean corners for a refined look and won't rot, flake, blister or chip** and is virtually maintenance free with no painting needed.

As the manufacturer of #1 preferred window and door brand***, Andersen is committed to providing innovative solutions that simplify the home improvement process. For more information about Andersen's 100 Series Flush Fin window, visit AndersenWindows.com.

*Andersen® 100 Series flush fin windows are limited to openings with an aluminum frame with a 3/8" wide exterior surface. Flush fin units are not permitted for tear out replacements or in openings over 3 stories above-grade in height.

**See the Andersen 100 Series limited warranty for details.

*** 2022 Andersen brand Surveys of U.S. realtors, contractors, builders, architects & homeowners

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

