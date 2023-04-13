Data-Core Healthcare Exhibiting at EDPMA Solutions Summit

RCM Product harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

BRISTOL, Pa., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data-Core Healthcare is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at the Emergency Department Practice Management Association's Premier Event, EDPMA Solutions Summit 2023, being held at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 17th to April 20th.

Explore better revenue generation and cost savings opportunities with Data Core Healthcare's RCM Products.

Data-Core Healthcare will be showcasing their "EOB-835 Converter", developed on Ruzivo™ which is Data-Core's proprietary AI/ML platform created specifically to gain valuable insights from healthcare Revenue Cycle data. Visitors at the Solution Summit can also learn how Data-Core Healthcare can help healthcare organizations optimize their revenue cycle by leveraging the company's extensive technical capabilities, infrastructure, resources, and quality processes. Attendees will also get a sneak peek into the upcoming AI/ML based Denial Manager Tool that leverages the inherent technological strengths of the Ruzivo™ platform to minimize denials and improve collection time by lowering days sales outstanding (DSO).

About Data-Core Healthcare

Data-Core Healthcare is a division of Data-Core Systems, headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area. For over 23 years, Data-Core Healthcare has built its reputation on the timeliness, cost effectiveness, and quality of its services. With the Ruzivo™ platform, Data-Core Healthcare brings a world-class integration of AI/ML technology with proven RCM processes to deliver maximum value to the healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.datacorehealthcare.com.

