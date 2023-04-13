CHIPOTLE APPOINTS FORMER FDA DEPUTY COMMISSIONER FRANK YIANNAS TO FOOD SAFETY ADVISORY COUNCIL

Yiannas brings vast background in food safety to Chipotle's Food Safety Advisory Council

Joining a group of independent experts, the former FDA Deputy Commissioner will review and advise on ways to further strengthen Chipotle's food safety culture, policies, and procedures

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the appointment of Frank Yiannas to the company's Food Safety Advisory Council. Most recently serving as the Deputy Commissioner at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Yiannas will join a group of independent experts commissioned to ensure Chipotle's food safety standards continue to evolve and serve as best practices for the restaurant industry.

Chipotle's Food Safety Advisory Council

Chipotle is committed to pursuing the highest level of excellence in food safety for its guests and employees. In 2016, Chipotle established the Food Safety Advisory Council to complement the company's internal Food Safety team and combine the best thinking from inside and outside the company in our pursuit of continuous improvement and performance excellence. Yiannas joins fellow industry experts Dr. David Acheson, M.D., former FDA Associate Commissioner of Foods; Dr. Elisabeth Hagen, M.D., former United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Food Safety; Dr. Hal King, Ph.D., former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Research Scientist and Director of Food Safety with Chick-fil-A; and Dr. James Marsden, Ph. D., former Head of Food Safety at Chipotle and distinguished professor.

"In order to make sure our food safety culture and programs are as robust as possible, it's critical to supplement our internal expertise with independent external guidance," said Kerry Bridges, Vice President of Food Safety at Chipotle. "Frank's vast experience with the FDA and other large brands will help guarantee Chipotle's food safety standards continue to be best-in-class."

About Frank Yiannas

Yiannas most recently served under two administrations as the Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response at the FDA, a position he held from 2018 to 2023, after spending 30 years in leadership roles with Walmart and the Walt Disney Company.

Throughout his career, Yiannas has been recognized for his role in strengthening food safety standards in new and innovative ways, as well as building effective food safety management systems based on modern, science-based, and tech-enabled prevention principles.

"I'm delighted to join and collaborate with some of the nation's foremost food safety authorities and serve on Chipotle's Food Safety Advisory Council," said Yiannas. "I look forward to lending my experience to a company committed to 'cultivating a better world' that benefits people and the planet."

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had nearly 3,200 restaurants as of December 31, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2023 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

