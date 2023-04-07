Genpact Honored with the 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service

Recognition demonstrates Genpact's continued commitment to delivering best-in-class customer service and superior sales outcomes to drive impact for clients

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that it has been recognized with three Gold awards at the recently concluded 17th annual Stevie Awards® for Sales & Customer Service in Las Vegas, Nevada USA.

Genpact won Gold Stevie Awards for Sales Operations Team of the Year, Achievement in Sales Documentation, and for the newly introduced Collaboration Solutions category.

The Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards celebrating and honoring the positive contributions of organizations and their achievements in functions including contact center, customer service, business development, and sales professionals worldwide.

"Businesses need strategic partners that help them drive agility, growth, and unlock competitive differentiation," said Riju Vashisht, Chief Growth Officer and global business leader for Transformation Services and Enterprise Sales, Genpact. "At Genpact, we're deeply focused on understanding the changing needs and priorities of our clients and bringing them the best people, technology, data, and process solutions to help build resilience for the long-term. This award is a testimony to our ongoing efforts and sustained success in driving value across our clients' operations."

Genpact was recognized with the Gold Stevie Award for Achievement in Sales Documentation for creating a large infrastructure of pre-curated content assets that leads to faster bid proposal creation and ensured recency of data and compliance.

Genpact also received the Gold Stevie for Sales Operations Team of the Year for driving innovations across various capabilities, increasing strategic opportunities with new clients, and driving faster client deal progression and closure.

In addition, the company was also awarded the Gold Stevie Award for Collaboration Solutions for Genpact's key learning platform - Genome and its collaboration tool – Watercooler, which takes charge of seamlessly scheduling quick, informal one-on-one encounters with colleagues in the Genpact network.

