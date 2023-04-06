Ostara Announces Dr. Aaron Waltz as Chief Technology Officer

Waltz to lead Ostara's Technology Capabilities for Crop Nutrition and Nutrient Recovery

ST. LOUIS, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostara, a leader in highly efficient phosphate fertilizers and nutrient management, today announced that Dr. Aaron Waltz has been named Chief Technology Officer. Waltz brings over 20 years of experience in the agriculture industry and deep agronomic expertise. Waltz began his career at DuPont Pioneer in corn genetics and transgenic traits and has since worked in technology development roles in the adjuvants, biologicals and fertilizer industries.

"Aaron's skills are highly complementary to the existing executive team and will enable Ostara to realize our vision of global expansion as we increase production of our portfolio of Crystal Green phosphate fertilizers," said Kerry Cebul, chief executive officer of Ostara. "Aaron's agronomic expertise, diverse science background, and leadership will be critical as we rapidly expand our platform of technologies and significantly increase production to meet grower needs."

Waltz's involvement in agriculture began on his family's farms in Nebraska. He earned a Ph.D. from The University of Nebraska in Lincoln, and then built a career in crop production and product development. Waltz is driven by his passion for connecting hard-working growers with sustainable technology solutions to help feed the world.

"Ostara has developed a unique foundation of innovative crop nutrition products and technologies that help growers optimize yield, embrace sustainability, and reduce application rates. I am excited to join the organization to build on this foundation and accelerate their adoption," said Waltz, chief technology officer of Ostara.

Find out more about Waltz by visiting ostara.com.

About Ostara | Crystal Green

Ostara's Crystal Green® fertilizer is the first highly efficient phosphate fertilizer to naturally release nutrients in response to plant demand. Crystal Green fertilizer is proven to maximize yield, enhance soil health and significantly reduce nutrient loss due to soil tie-up, runoff and leaching, while protecting local waterways. Crystal Green plays a key role in the agriculture, turf and ornamental sectors through a network of established retailers and distributors in North America and Europe. To learn more about Ostara's revolutionary technologies and fertilizer portfolio, please visit ostara.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE Ostara