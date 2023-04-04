The Significance of Faith in Christ and Freedom: The Life Story of William Planes

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William Planes, the first-generation American and author of "Platanides: Through the Eye of the Storm," shares his family's story of survival and faith in the face of persecution in Asia Minor.

William Planes is a first-generation American whose family came to the United States after World War II. His parents taught him about the importance of faith in Christ and the sacrifices made by their forefathers to secure freedom. His life journey inspires anyone who wants to succeed, no matter the obstacles.

William Planes served in the US Navy before starting a successful business that involved buying and reorganizing struggling companies. He invested the money earned from the business in various causes related to his faith and Christian beliefs. He received many accolades and awards, including the St. Paul Gold Medal, for his service and commitment to the Greek Orthodox Church.

He shares his family's struggles while trying to survive the genocide of Greek Christians in Asia Minor and the importance of maintaining strength and devotion to the faith during life's challenges. Planes emphasizes the significance of faith in Christ and how it helped his family overcome hardships and gave them the strength to succeed.

"I felt that what I had learned from my father and what the experience of these people was, our forefathers, are very important to what I had become," said Planes.

Planes hopes to inspire future generations to appreciate their freedom and the sacrifices made by their parents to secure it. He believes that faith in Christ is crucial in achieving success and overcoming life's challenges, just as his family did during the genocide in Asia Minor.

"Platanides: Through the Eye of the Storm" is available on Amazon , and here readers can learn more about William Planes and his latest work.

