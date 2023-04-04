For second-consecutive year, NAF is recognized for employee satisfaction

TUSTIN, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide mortgage lender New American Funding (NAF) is pleased to announce that it is one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2023. This is the second straight year that NAF has appeared on this prestigious list, which honors the nation's top workplaces.

New American Funding Again Recognized as Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® (PRNewswire)

New American Funding is pleased to announce that it is one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2023.

NAF is a 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023 for the second consecutive year. The list is based on employee feedback about their workplace. Last year, NAF earned a place on the Fortune® list for the first time.

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023, Great Place To Work analyzed anonymous survey responses of more than 500,0000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers. The award is based entirely upon employee feedback, who ranked aspects of their jobs, management, and company philosophy.

Being ranked as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® is a direct indicator of how NAF team members feel about working at their company, as more than 92% of NAF employees said that the company is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at typical U.S. based companies.

"When we began New American Funding in 2003, one of our founding principles was to ensure that our team always felt at home and that they were part of a family when they were at work," said New American Funding CEO and Co-Founder Patty Arvielo.

"We've grown substantially over the last 20 years, but we've always maintained our commitment to our employees' well-being," Arvielo continued. "We've built our company on compassion, caring, support, and trust. That's why it's truly special to receive awards like this one, because it shows that our team believes in our mission just as much as we do."

NAF supports each of its thousands of team members through its company culture initiative, "NAF360," which focuses on ensuring that every employee feels a true sense of balance and support in their lives inside and outside of the workplace.

The company is a leader in creating a truly 21st century workforce, focusing on cultivating trust, a strong sense of integrity, and teamwork. The team considers itself a community and its people embody authenticity, ingenuity, and diversity. The company prides itself on its culture and sustaining an environment where people enjoy coming to work every day.

New American Funding also embraces and values differences in viewpoints and recognizes that they make the company stronger. The company is constantly working to increase diversity among its employees. As a result, the company ensures that diverse voices are contributing to New American Funding's continued success.

These policies have led to a truly diverse workforce. Approximately 54% of New American Funding's employees are female and approximately 42% are minorities. Additionally, approximately 39% of the company's employees are millennials and 22% are Hispanic.

These efforts lead to awards like this one, and others. In addition to its back-to-back Best Companies to Work For® awards, NAF has been recognized as #3 on Energage's list of the Nation's Top 5 Workplaces, won the Mortgage Bankers Association Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and ranked #15 on the PEOPLE® Companies that Care list in the last year.

To learn more about joining New American Funding, visit our careers page today.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 244,700+ loans for approximately $64.5 billion and more than 165 nationwide locations. In 2022, New American Funding was ranked #1 by J.D. Power in Customer Satisfaction among Mortgage Servicers. The company was also named #18 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

From Fortune. ©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, New American Funding.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New American Funding, LLC