The World Natural Hair Show Prepares For Its Most Impactful Event Yet, With A Focus On Self-love, Confidence & Community

ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Natural Hair Show returns for its 23rd year this April 22-23 at the Georgia International Convention Center! More than an annual event, The World Natural Hair Show is a cultural movement that continues to positively change society's views of black beauty, cultures and lifestyle. This year's show focuses on the concepts of self-love, confidence and community through educational workshops and panels, awards ceremonies, over 250 vendors and leaders within multicultural beauty, live music and entertainment, and meaningful conversations that uplift and encourage the community.

The 2023 show's theme of self-love, confidence and community embodies the event's larger mission and ethos. Every spring, the Natural Hair Show brings together beauty businesses and professionals, industry leaders, retail buyers, distributors and the consumers that support brands to strengthen the natural hair care industry and community. Since its genesis, the event has sparked a cultural movement that has had positive ripple effects across society. The leading lifestyle event has helped redefine antiquated notions of mainstream beauty - instead celebrating non-conforming freedom, and progressive expressions of natural hair and beauty.

This year, the theme will be brought to life through special activations, workshops, awards and opportunities for honest, vulnerable conversation.

Events & Workshops: There will be workshops for beauty professionals as well as consumer attendees that include DIY hair, fashion and hobbies, in addition to, a braiding and loc design competition. There will also be a Men's Den Event, which will feature The Good Man Panel Discussion, focusing on modern masculinity and bringing men together through conscious conversation. The Power Panel Plus which will feature guests 19 Keys, Dr. Sebe's Daughter, Dr. Holistic, and Stephan Speaks , among others

Social Engagement & Campaign: The Natural Hair Show team will engage the community to create a dynamic social campaign surrounding the theme, asking attendees what the words mean to them, and sharing their responses far and wide on social media.

Events & Awards: There will be a second annual Women Of Color In Business Summit, a wealth-building event reserved for women who are looking for support, funding and connections, sponsored by Wells Fargo, Charles Schwab , Prudential and Walmart. Additionally, the Award of Excellence Gala will return for its 5th annual event, with a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales going towards sponsorships for two beauty and/or barber school graduates to help start and fund their businesses.

Exhibitioners: This year's 250+ varied exhibitioners include category leaders, such as AMBI, Mielle Organics, Camille Rose Naturals, Rucker Roots , Creme of Nature, Jamaican Black Castor Oil and many more.

The show is brought to life by Taliah Waajid, a category creator and pioneer who turned her love of natural hair into a successful business that has created opportunity for countless people in the Black community. Taliah grew up in Harlem, an experience that has led her to believe that anyone can be successful if they have confidence, tools, knowledge, and direction. Taliah has given back through her business, mentoring, providing employment, education and more, with the mission to create opportunities for millions. The World Natural Hair Event is another platform that she has created to live out her goals of uplifting her community and provide opportunity to those full of potential.

Taliah is also the creator of The Taliah Waajid brand, regarded as the first complete line of natural, chemical-free hair care products, offering 5 collections of healthy hair product lines that range from Natural Hair Care, Scalp Care to Curly Hair Care, Protective Styling, and more. The original and best-in-class natural hair and beauty line, the eponymous line established Taliah as the "conventional beauty industry" disruptor and continues to set the golden industry standards, based on the highest quality natural formulations & botanical ingredients.

For over 25 years, Taliah Waajid has been a leading Natural Hair Care specialist, a licensed Master cosmetologist and the manufacturer of the first complete line of beauty products for natural, chemical-free hair care. Her eponymous line consists of seven collections each designed to address the specific needs of African American hair no matter how you choose to wear your hair. All products are free of harsh chemicals and are cruelty free.

