Tenaska Marketing Ventures Announces Organizational Changes, Positioned For Ongoing Growth

OMAHA, Neb., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Whitt, President of Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV), the natural gas marketing affiliate of energy company Tenaska, today announced organizational changes designed to further enhance TMV's customer-centric culture and reputation as a top marketer in the natural gas industry. This new leadership structure will report to Whitt and is aligned with the retirement of Lori Bruck, Chief Marketing Officer, effective March 31.

"This leadership transition is part of our ongoing succession planning efforts to ensure that TMV maintains its culture and reputation as a top marketer in the natural gas industry," said Whitt. "I really look forward to watching the next generation of leaders continue to build upon TMV's strong foundation."

Exemplary Legacy of Customer Service

Bruck, who started with the company in 2000, served in several key leadership roles within TMV. Her vision, leadership and commitment to customer service were instrumental in expanding TMV's Origination activities and the Origination team, growing the company's vast network of storage and transportation assets.

"During Lori's successful 23-year career with TMV, she engrained the importance of customer service in our culture," said Whitt. "She championed efforts to drive innovation and shape the future of the customer experience. Lori's contributions to the company will be missed, but she has assembled an outstanding Origination team that will continue to uphold TMV's reputation and culture."

Strong, Diverse and Talented Team

To further strengthen TMV's evolving approach to markets, the company has implemented a dual leadership structure to guide its strong Origination efforts across North America. Effective April 1, 2023, Kristen Gould and William (Bill) Geis will both be promoted to Executive Vice Presidents of Origination, North America.

"Kristen and Bill have successful, long-standing careers with TMV and have served in several key leadership roles," said Whitt. "I have no doubt that their exceptional leadership skills and diverse industry experience will build on the Origination team's strong foundation and guide the company to continued success well into the future."

Gould will lead the Origination team responsible for all of Canada and the Western U.S. footprint to drive momentum in those regions. She's held various Trading and Origination leadership roles over the course of her more than 20 years at TMV. Gould was instrumental in building TMV's customer base in Canada and experienced team in Calgary and Vancouver.

Geis will have responsibility for the company's Origination efforts for the remaining regions in the U.S. and will oversee TMV's Customer Solutions & Strategy team. He joined Tenaska in 1994 and has served in a variety of roles and departments within the company over his 29-year tenure.

Enhanced Trading Operations

Within TMV's trading operations, Chris Forsman and Matt Millard will both be promoted to Executive Vice President of Trading to continue to build on the company's reputation as a top marketer in North America.

Forsman and Millard have a combined 37 years of industry experience at TMV, and these promotions will leverage their expertise to identify and manage market dynamics and deliver reliable service to our customers across TMV's breadth of assets.

With a high-performing team of industry experts and a vast network of assets, TMV is well positioned to create value and meet the needs of its customers in an ever-changing market.

About Tenaska Marketing Ventures

Tenaska Marketing Ventures / Tenaska Marketing Canada / Tenaska Gas Storage (TMV) is an affiliate of Omaha, Nebraska-based energy company Tenaska. TMV offers tailored solutions to meet wholesale customers' needs for natural gas buying and selling, price hedging, asset management and supply and demand volume swing management. TMV ranked third in terms of volume sold among the top natural gas marketing companies in North America by S&P Platts Gas Daily and has ranked among the top 5 marketers since 2013. TMV's volume of natural gas sold and managed equates to approximately 10% of U.S. and Canadian natural gas demand. In addition to being one of the largest marketers, customers consistently rank TMV as one of the highest-rated companies in Mastio & Company's Natural Gas Marketer Customer Value/ Loyalty Benchmarking Study (Major Marketer Group).

About Tenaska

Consistently ranked among Forbes List of America's Largest Private Companies, Tenaska is a leading energy company with business operations across the energy value chain. Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV) and Tenaska Power Services Co. (TPS) are among the largest natural gas and electric power marketing companies in North America. The Company has an operating fleet of 7,500 megawatts (MW) of natural gas and renewable generating facilities and throughout its history has developed, managed and/or operated approximately 22,000 MW of natural gas-fueled and renewables generation. Tenaska's development services portfolio includes more than 23,000 MW of solar, wind, energy storage and 10 carbon sequestration projects, capable of storing 50 million tons of CO2 per year. For more information, visit www.tenaska.com.

