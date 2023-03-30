FLEXIBLE WORK RESULTS IN IMPROVED MENTAL HEALTH AND WELL-BEING ACCORDING TO SURVEY BY QWICK

Upon surveying 3,000 Qwick freelancers, over 87% of respondents reported flexible shift-based work positively impacts their mental and physical health, among other new findings

PHOENIX, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwick , the technology-enabled leader in staffing for hospitality businesses and freelancers, reports insightful findings from a recent survey that sheds light on freelancers' experiences in the gig economy. Through surveying more than 3,000 active freelancers, Qwick found that over 87% of respondents experience improved mental and physical health and 79% reported having stronger personal relationships as a result of freelancing.

"For the past five years, Qwick has grown its mission to transform how hospitality works, and we're proud to provide our freelancers with opportunities that support their mental health and overall dynamic lifestyles," said Retta Kekic, Qwick's Chief Marketing Officer. "This survey helps us better understand how Qwick fits into our freelancers' lives, and gain deeper insights into their needs, preferences and challenges so we can better serve our engaged network which grew by 100% last year."

Additional findings from Qwick's recent survey include:

74% of respondents anticipate taking more shifts in 2023, compared to 2022

Over 70% of respondents cited flexibility as the main reason why they choose to pick up shifts with Qwick

Over 67% of respondents reported working a full-time or part-time job in addition to freelancing

63% of respondents freelance to meet basic needs rather than for supplementary income

60% of respondents use only Qwick to pick up freelance work

Nearly 55% of respondents turn to shift-based work to make their own schedule

Monique Okrah, a Qwick freelancer in New York who has completed over 80 shifts since joining in September 2021 said, "Picking up shifts with Qwick as a freelancer for me is awesome! It allows me the time and financial freedom to sustain a normal schedule in my busy life because I can select shifts that fit with my schedule and the money made helps take many bills off the table and allows for greater savings. Also in working with Qwick, I have built some very good friendships."

Qwick strives to prioritize its freelancers' well-being through its platform that is specifically designed to support the unique needs of the hospitality workforce, including features like flexible, matched shift opportunities allowing freelancers to make their own schedule with shifts tailored to their experience; a dedicated support team always only a text away; and fair pay and perks including above-average wages and the option to be paid as soon as 30 minutes post-shift.

To learn more about working with Qwick, visit: https://www.qwick.com/freelancers

About Qwick:

Qwick is the professional platform at the heart of the hospitality industry that matches experienced food and beverage freelancers with shifts in real time. Dedicated to serving those who serve us, Qwick empowers businesses to fill shifts and staff flexibly, while freelancers enjoy the freedom to make their own schedules and get paid the same day. As a growth-stage tech company, Qwick is rapidly expanding across the country and serves as a hospitality industry through-line. Qwick has earned multiple national recognitions, including "Great Place to Work'' certification for two consecutive years, and is the 32nd fastest-growing company in the U.S. on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Learn more at qwick.com .

