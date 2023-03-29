SkinCure Oncology Elevates Steven Scott and Joshua Swindle to Senior Executive Slots

BURR RIDGE, Ill., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, provider of GentleCure™, a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers, today announced the elevation of two members of its leadership team to executive posts. Steven L. Scott, formerly the company's Chief Operations Officer, has been named Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer and Executive Vice President, and Joshua Swindle, who previously served as National Director of Practice Operations, is the company's new Chief Operating Officer.

Joshua Swindle, Chief Operating Officer, SkinCure Oncology (PRNewswire)

Scott co-founded the company in 2016 with Chief Executive Officer Kerwin Brandt after a long career in healthcare and business management. He previously served as COO of Tru-Skin Dermatology in Austin, Texas, and held various executive positions at The Centers for Cancer Care in San Marcos, Texas; North Cypress Medical Center, Varian Medical Systems, and HCA in Houston; and at other prominent cancer treatment facilities. Scott earned a Master of Healthcare Administration degree at Forbes School of Business-Ashford University and is a Board Certified Radiologic Technologist in Radiation Therapy and member of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, and American Society of Radiologic Technologists. He resides in Central Texas with his wife Ellen and daughter Emma.

Since joining SkinCure Oncology in early 2017, Swindle has led a team of more than 375 radiation therapists and clinical support groups to support the safe and effective delivery of Image-Guided SRT to over 50,000 patients within the dermatologic office setting. Earlier, he served as Director of Strategic Initiatives at Texas' Post Acute Medical Hospitals, where he had previously been Business Development Clinical Liaison. He was also a consultant to Revenue Cycle Incorporated in Austin, and Chief Radiation Therapist at the Center for Cancer Care in San Marcos, Texas. Swindle graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Radiation Therapy degree with a major in Radiation Therapy. He is a Board Certified Radiologic Technologist in Radiation Therapy and a member of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, and American Society of Radiologic Technologists. Residing in Texas, he, his wife, Calli, and three children support local business, healthcare and non-profit initiatives.

"These are two of the smartest, most patient-focused and hard-working executives in the healthcare industry," said CEO Brandt. "I'd known and admired Steven Scott for many years when we launched SkinCure Oncology to meet the needs of the 3.5 million Americans who are diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer each year. We envisioned a company that could bring a new generation of non-surgical treatment technology to private medical practices, along with professional staffing, installation services, marketing support and more, to make this alternative to Mohs surgery accessible to all. Steven's creative vision and leadership skills are bringing this to fruition."

Of Swindle, Brandt said, "Josh has proven himself the ideal person to implement the complex array of initiatives our fast-growing company requires as our honor roll of 300+ Practice Partners expands around the country. Josh's talent for prioritizing and addressing customer, employee and organizational issues with calm efficiency will go a long way toward helping SkinCure Oncology fulfill its corporate objectives."

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the national provider of GentleCure™, a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists and Mohs surgeons to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to physician offices. Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 practitioners across the country, and more than 50,000 patients have successfully experienced GentleCure over the last six years. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

Media Contact:

Bill Sklar

Russell Public Communications

520-979-9400

bsklar@russellpublic.com

Steven L. Scott, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer and Executive Vice President, SkinCure Oncology (PRNewswire)

SkinCure Oncology (PRNewsfoto/SkinCure Oncology) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkinCure Oncology