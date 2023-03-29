CLOUDASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES GLOBAL REMOTE GUARDING SERVICES

Award-winning Cloud-based AI Surveillance Now Offers Live Monitoring

MIAMI, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cloudastructure announced the company's new global remote guarding service as an additional option for enterprise customers.

Cloudastructure Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to offer the most decorated, end-to-end cloud-based AI Surveillance platform in the industry."Rick Bentley

The addition is significant. Cloudastructure is the first and only Cloud-based surveillance platform that offers:

A complete cloud-based infrastructure with VMS

Superior AI analytics performed in the cloud for greater computational accuracy

Seamless Remote Guarding software to "Voice Down" perpetrators

And now a team of guards that can respond to all alerts to threats

Which means the company is the only complete, end-to-end solution.

Cloudastructure went on to announce the new, professionally trained live-monitoring team will be globally-based, rather than working from a centralized location. Because the video surveillance platform is cloud-based, there is no need to access localized hardware or software typically found at a centralized monitoring station.

The diversification of guarding duties overcomes a number of familiar hurdles in the industry. In the event a guard is having bandwidth issues, another can immediately take over. Additionally, every guard can operate within normal, daytime work hours, wherever they are. This ensures they are awake and alert, rather than potentially suffering from the fatigue that comes with working third shift positions.

Cloudastructure noted the service is simply another option for customers that wish to streamline. Cloudastructure will continue to work with guard and monitoring station partners alike that wish to utilize their award-winning Video Management System (VMS) and Remote Guarding software, as well as offer the ability for companies to utilize their own internal security teams for monitoring.

Cloudastructure CEO Rick Bentley commented, "Our new remote guarding team was instrumental in the testing phase of our Remote Guarding platform and they are already proving to be equally effective for customers. We are proud to offer the most decorated, end-to-end cloud-based AI Surveillance platform in the industry, and we will continue to innovate and deliver affordable proactive security to any enterprise business that needs it."

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's 21st century award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, a seamless remote guarding solution, IoT cybersecurity, and smart parking. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloudastructure, Inc