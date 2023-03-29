CBIS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO SUPPORT GROWTH

Catholic Money Manager Fills Key Roles with Industry Veterans

CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Brothers Investment Services, Inc. (CBIS), a leading investment management firm and Registered Investment Advisor to Catholic investors around the world, today announced several senior leadership additions as part of the company's strategic growth plan.

Kerri Shields has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, effective April 3, 2023 . Ms. Shields joined CBIS' Executive Committee in July 2022 and is responsible for all financial and accounting matters for the firm. Before joining CBIS in 2018, Ms. Shields was the Assistant Controller at Navigant Consulting.





Andrea Favaloro has been appointed as President of CBIS Global and is based in CBIS Global's office in the Generalate of the Brothers of the Christian Schools in Rome . A long-time veteran of the financial industry, Mr. Favaloro most recently served as Chief Business Officer for Tokyo -based Asset Management One International.





Michael Jackson , C(k)P, AIFA, CPFA, has been named Co-Head of U.S. Distribution, where he will continue to lead sales and consultant relations for defined contribution and institutional investors. Prior to joining CBIS in 2022, he spent over 20 years at American Century Investments, most recently as Vice President, Head of Business Development and DCIO Sales.





Michael Bell , CFA, will join CBIS on April 3 as Co-Head of U.S. Distribution, where he will be responsible for managing investor and consultant relationships throughout the U.S. Previously, he was Vice President, Client Relationship Management at American Century Investments, responsible for managing client relationships in the U.S. and Canada .

Mr. Favaloro and Mr. Bell will join Ms. Shields and Mr. Jackson as members of CBIS' Executive Committee.

"Each of these leaders have deep and broad experience in their respective areas. Their addition to the Executive Committee will broaden the long-term leadership of CBIS," says CBIS' CEO Jeffrey McCroy, "and we know they're committed to helping Catholic investors who are looking to transform the world. I'm confident we're well positioned to maintain the momentum the company has been generating around the global marketplace. People are central to the work we do, and it's an honor to see these leaders take on new and expanded roles."

At year end, CBIS represented $9.2 billion in assets under management. CBIS and CBIS Global offer sub-advised investment funds that are managed in accordance with CBIS' Catholic Responsible Investments℠ principles. From its inception, the firm has worked exclusively with Catholic investors.

For more information on CBIS, visit cbisonline.com.

About CBIS

Christian Brothers Investment Services, Inc. is a Catholic, socially responsible investment management firm and Registered Investment Advisor. A trusted partner to Catholic investors around the world, CBIS offers Catholic Responsible Investments Funds (CRI Funds) and CBIS Global Funds. The funds are managed in accordance with CBIS' Catholic Responsible Investment principles to provide Catholic investors sound financial returns while remaining faithful to the moral and social teachings of the Church. Founded in 1981 by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, CBIS engages third-party institutional investment firms to actively sub-advise its portfolios. As of 12/31/2022, the firm was responsible for the management of $9.2 billion in assets. Headquartered in Chicago, CBIS has offices in Rome and Madrid. For more information, visit cbisonline.com, or call 877-550-224.

