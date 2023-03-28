W HOTELS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF LIVE ELECTRONIC MUSIC SHOWCASE: W PRESENTS

Curated by LP Giobbi, the Series Demonstrates Brand's Evolving Passion for Music

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels Worldwide today announced the launch of W PRESENTS, an innovative live electronic showcase series featuring headlining artists handpicked by Leah Chisholm (LP Giobbi), Global Director of Music for W Hotels. All performers will be selected by Chisholm, including several opening acts who are part of her FEMME HOUSE organization, a collective that prides itself in creating equitable opportunities for women and gender-expansive individuals in the music industry.

W PRESENTS: Channel Tres (PRNewswire)

W PRESENTS will bring live music back to W Living Rooms (W's iconic lobby/lounge) across W Hotels in North America, serving as the latest example of the brand's commitment to inclusivity and support of musical talent. From live performance series and its own record label, to professional, hotel suite recording studios and a global music festival series, W has been a serious music player for decades. Most recently, W launched a global collaboration with Cercle, a French media company who promotes artists and cultural landmarks through the power of music.

Kicking off April 6 at the new W Toronto with a live performance by Channel Tres, an American rapper, singer and record producer known for his singles "Controller" and "Topdown," W PRESENTS offers artists a captive audience of music fans who share a love of discovering new sonic points of view. The showcase will begin with an opening set by DJ GeeXella, a member of FEMME House.

"W PRESENTS is the latest way for W to give rising electronic music artists a platform by exposing them to music lovers around the country," said Carly Van Sickle, Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing, W Hotels Worldwide. "This series will continue our mission to revitalize our brand culture and will reinforce W as an influential connector in the music space. We're excited to work with LP Giobbi to spotlight the many diverse voices that are revolutionizing electronic music."

"This live music showcase allows us to work with both up-and-coming as well as established artists we believe in, as we tour them across W hotels where they can stay, play, create and use our Sound Suites to work on music in between shows," said LP Giobbi, Global Director of Music for W Hotels. "W Hotels has always been a brand that is entwined in the music community, and we are excited to revitalize this passion point with really special artists in the live electronic space. I am also thrilled to collaborate with my nonprofit, FEMME HOUSE, to engage women and gender expansive talent to open up the evenings and hold production and DJ courses across W Hotels in North America."

Following Channel Tres' performance, W PRESENTS will continue with performances by DJ Dave at W Seattle and W Philadelphia on April 22 and 27 respectively, with Neil Frances headlining W Nashville on May 11. The series is then set to include W hotels in Aspen, San Francisco and Montreal, with stops in Japan and Europe in the works for later this year.

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold, 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels has redefined hospitality for over two decades, breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With 65+ hotels around the globe, the detail-driven design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing, signature Living Rooms create an experience that is often imitated but never matched. Dynamic and invigorating, the brand celebrates each travelers' desire to uncover the destination through a lens that is distinctly W. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Starwood Preferred Guest®. Members can now link accounts with Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.