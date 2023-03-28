Urology Care Foundation Announces Recipient of the 2022 Rising Stars in Urology Research Award

BALTIMORE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) and the Urology Care Foundation—the official foundation of the AUA—announced today Ryan K. Flannigan, MD, as the latest recipient of the Rising Stars in Urology Research Award. Dr. Flannigan is an assistant professor in the Department of Urological Sciences at the University of British Columbia.

Over the last 15+ years, the Rising Stars in Urology Research Award program has encouraged urologists to contribute to their field as both surgical specialists and scientists investigating causes, prevention, treatment, and cures that will improve patients' lives. The award program offers up to five years of supplemental salary support to urologists who have successfully competed for career development awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) or other major funding organizations.

"Each year the research presented for the Rising Stars in Urology Research Award is more and more extraordinary and groundbreaking; this year is no different," said Steven Kaplan, MD, chair of the AUA Research Council. "Dr. Flannigan's research can change the lives of so many and we are eager to see how it will evolve."

Dr. Flannigan aims to establish a regenerative therapy platform to grow sperm from a patient's stem cells in a laboratory setting by leveraging computational modelling and 3D bioprinting in pursuit of a regenerative therapeutic approach for male infertility. His project proposes to utilize state-of-the-art single cell sequencing and associated computational technologies to reveal molecules that are key regulators of developing sperm from stem cells. Since the production of sperm from a stem cell involves several stages of changes to the cell, his lab has uniquely segmented this process into well described stages, so that each stage can be studied independently and precisely. Stage-specific findings will then be screened with small molecules and growth factors to identify the most critical molecules that promote stem cells to mature into sperm. Lab-grown patient testis cells will be 3D bio printed into tubular structures like those found within the human testis that naturally coordinate sperm production. Results from this study will contribute to developing the understanding and technology to regenerate sperm for males lacking any ability to father biological children. This technology is particularly salient considering the pervasiveness of infertility in prepubertal men surviving cancer treatment and among 15% of couples globally, with male factors contributing to 50% of infertility cases.

"Dr Flannigan's innovative research brings together different advanced technologies to address previously unsolvable issues. Efforts like his represent an exciting frontier paramount in the efforts of many to helping change the lives of others," said Dr. Nagler, Urology Care Foundation Board President. "Each year I stand in awe of the work of our rising stars."

Dr. Flannigan earned his MD at University of Calgary, completed his urology residency at University of British Columbia, and completed a male reproduction and sexual medicine fellowship at the Weill Cornell School of Medicine. He is mentored by Martin Gleave, MD, PhEd; Peter Schlegel, MD; Dolores Lamb, PhD and Amina Soubeidi, PhD.

