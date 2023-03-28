Kopius Announces Appointment of New Chief Revenue Officer, David Sterenberg

Sterenberg's decades of digital technology experience will be pivotal as the company expands its market presence

SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kopius, a leading provider of dual-shore digital transformation services, has appointed David Sterenberg as its Chief Revenue Officer. A veteran sales leader, Sterenberg has expertise in digital transformation technology and scaling organizations to drive innovation and growth.

David Sterenberg, CRO of Kopius, Inc. (PRNewswire)

He will use his expertise in platform and partnership development to advance a high performing sales organization.

Commenting on the appointment, Kopius' CEO, Jim Darrin said, "We are delighted to have secured a CRO of David's caliber. His experience will be invaluable to Kopius clients and partners as we continue to position our business to capitalize on its significant potential as a provider of dual-shore digital technology services."

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Sterenberg has spent decades working in the digital technology space, including successful stints achieving high levels of growth with innovative companies including Ascentium, Avanade, Tahzoo, and Atos.

"This is an exciting time to join Kopius, as the company is launching an inspired period of innovation. Over the past two years, Kopius has undergone an incredible transformation with the combination of its digital transformation consulting and nearshore engineering capabilities. As Chief Revenue Officer, I will be laser focused on bringing that value and model to our clients and partners to maximize their digital technology investments," said Sterenberg.

About Kopius

Kopius is a dual-shore digital solutions company. We are resourceful and practical leaders of digital transformation. Kopius operates across all stages of the digital transformation journey with integrated consulting, design, and engineering services delivered by dual shore consulting and delivery teams. Applying creativity, curiosity, and resourcefulness to everything we do, we guide clients on their technology journey, helping them adapt to change and exploit new digital advances, driving continuous value from their technology investments. For more information, visit www.kopiustech.com.

