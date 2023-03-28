JJ's House Launches Little White Dress Series, to Suit Every Body Shape and Budget this Spring/Summer

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JJ's House , a leading global online retailer of occasionwear, bridalwear, proms, and partywear, has launched a new range of affordable little white dresses, making it easier for customers to find the perfect outfit for any special event this spring or summer.

The Little White Dress Series consists of 70 outfits from petite to plus size featuring different fabrics, styles, shapes, and lengths. In fact, the only thing that is little about the series is how much customers have to pay, with most within the $100 range. The V-Neck Floor Length Pantsuit, priced at $89, is made from soft chiffon with wide legs making it both comfortable to wear and striking to look at. The A-Line V-Neck Tulle Wedding Dress features cascading ruffles and is fully lined but light-weight, making it the perfect wedding dress to pack and wear at a destination wedding in the sun and costs just $99. While the V-Neck A-Line Lace Tulle Midi-Dress with beautiful lace detailing from the sleeves right down to the ankles is an elegant option for a summer engagement party, rehearsal dinner, or special beachside dinner on vacation and is just $52.

"Every woman is familiar with the concept of the little black dress, but when the sun comes out, we want a dress that is equally as flattering and versatile but cooler and more comfortable." Says Sarah Liu, Chief Designer with JJ's House. "Our Little White Dress Series comprises simple and classic styles to suit every body shape and budget, making them a perfect choice for any spring or summer event, whether a destination wedding, date night, birthday party or bridal shower."

Google Trends data suggests that search volumes for 'little white dress' has increased year-on-year, especially amongst women aged 25 to 35.

"At JJ's House, we believe in the power of the perfect dress to make a woman feel beautiful. This new collection has been designed in response to customer demand and provides a summer equivalent to the classic LBD, making the LWD the new seasonal must-have," says Dylan Ma, Marketing Director of JJ's House.

The Little White Dress Series is available on jjshouse.com . Sizing is from 0-26, with customization available on some styles.

Images from JJ's House's The Little White Dress Series can be viewed from here.

About JJ's House

Founded in 2010, JJ's House is a leading global online retailer offering an unrivaled range of dresses made from quality materials at affordable prices, with exceptional customer service. At JJ's House, we understand the excitement and anticipation of finding the perfect dress for weddings, proms, parties, or other special occasions. And with over 2,000 different types of dresses in regular, petite and plus sizes, we are dedicated to offering our customers silhouettes and styles designed to make them feel beautiful and help them create lasting memories of their significant occasions.

