D2iQ Brings Powerful Cloud-Native Deployment Capabilities to the Public Sector with New DKP Gov Kubernetes Management Platform

DKP Gov sets the standard for government container management, enabling agencies to more quickly and easily deploy and scale secure Kubernetes environments

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, the leading Kubernetes management platform provider, today announced the launch of DKP Gov, a new container-management solution optimized for deployment within the government sector.

Strong demand for D2iQ solutions within the government sector led D2iQ to create a dedicated Kubernetes management platform focused on public sector use cases, along with support services devoted to serving the specific needs of government military and civilian agencies.

Overcoming Government Modernization Challenges

Government military and civilian agencies are under continual pressure to innovate and adopt new technologies to keep pace with technology advances and gain strategic and tactical advantages. These agencies also must meet the requirements set by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and civilian government agencies to adopt cloud, open source, edge, and AI technologies, and to meet zero-trust security requirements.

"With DKP Gov, government and military agencies can continue to modernize and innovate to keep pace with technological advances and gain strategic and tactical superiority, now on a dedicated platform," said D2iQ CEO and cofounder Tobi Knaup. "As a pioneer in cloud-native applications, D2iQ is unique in our ability to meet the needs of these agencies as they modernize, undergo digital transformation, and adopt cloud-native Kubernetes platforms."

Based on the state-of-the-art D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP), DKP Gov provides the most advanced and fully automated cloud-native container-management platform for government modernization initiatives, including the following key features and benefits:

Single-cluster and multi-cluster management, hybrid multi-cloud management, multi-tenancy, vSphere, GovCloud, and bare metal support

Hybrid-cloud lifecycle cost management

Full support for physically and logically air-gapped clusters

Tactical edge weapons system support (DDIL)

IL 2-6+ (JWICS), FENCES, C2S, SC2S, C1D, SIPR/NIPR

ATO on government platforms, cATO

FIPS 140-2 certified

Confirmed Stateside Support (24/7/365 support, ITAR and Data Integrity Compliant)

Production-ready (Day 2) platform applications

Enabling microservice architecture for hybrid environments at scale

Supply-chain security

DevSecOps simplification

Unified Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform support

DKP Gov customers enjoy the benefits inherent in the DKP architecture, including pure upstream CNCF-conformant Kubernetes, real-time cost management, high availability, and military-grade security. DKP Gov is designed around Cluster API and includes integrated FluxCD, which enables simplified infrastructure management using GitOps. With top-to-bottom declarative workflow, DKP Gov provides centralized multi-cluster fleet management across any environment, including cloud, hybrid cloud, on-premise, air-gapped environments, and at the edge.

Setting the Standard for Government Kubernetes Management

With more than a decade of experience providing secure and scalable container management solutions for the public sector, DKP Gov has become the leading Kubernetes platform for government deployments. Beginning with highly secure and reliable container management systems for U.S. Intelligence agencies, D2iQ has had successive deployments within the Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Missile Defense, U.S. Space Force, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Major government system integrators–including Northrop Grumman, GDIT, Lockheed Martin and SAIC–continue to choose DKP and make it the foundation on which they are building container-management solutions for their government clients.

DKP Gov is available in single-cluster and multi-cluster versions named DKP Government Essential and DKP Government Advanced, respectively, and is generally available now. To learn more, visit www.D2iQ.com.

About D2iQ

D2iQ is the leading provider of state-of-the-art cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open-source and cloud-native innovations while achieving production-ready Day 2 operations with greater ease. With unmatched experience informing some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud-native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, centralizing multi-cloud fleet management, optimizing your analytics with Spark or Jupyter, deploying at the edge, or looking to upskill your developers to master cloud-native container management, D2iQ has the expertise, services, and technology to enable you to succeed. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London and Hamburg, Germany. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at D2iQ.com.

