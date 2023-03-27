Wonderbelly™ Disrupts the Over-the-Counter Medicine Aisle with National Retail Launch

Company is 'Kicking Acid' the Clean, Tasty and Sustainable Way

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderbelly ™, a digestive health medicine company at the forefront of the clean medicine movement, today announced it is rolling out the company's clean-ingredient, great-tasting, and sustainably packaged Wonderbelly Antacid™ chewable tablets in select Target stores and on Target.com.

Wonderbelly Antacid launches at Target (PRNewswire)

Wonderbelly Antacid, the flagship product from Austin-based Wonderbelly, is an FDA-regulated, over-the-counter medicine offering instant and effective relief from heartburn, acid indigestion and sour stomach. Wonderbelly Antacid uses the same active ingredient – Calcium Carbonate – as the leading brands and is non-GMO, vegan, free of talc, dyes, gluten, dairy, common allergens, synthetic sweeteners, artificial flavors, and parabens. Target will carry three tasty flavors of Wonderbelly's chewable antacid tablets – Strawberry Milkshake, Watermelon Mint, and a new, delicious Target-exclusive flavor, Fruity Cereal.

"We started Wonderbelly with the mission to provide clean digestive products without compromise. With Wonderbelly Antacid, people can get the effective heartburn relief they expect from known pharmaceutical brands and products, with a clean label project certified formula, that tastes great too, at their favorite store, whenever they need it." says co-founder Lucas Kraft. "As a company, we believe in sparking conversations that bring people together in their digestive health journey and aim to destigmatize conversations around digestive health that have somehow become taboo. We hope to educate and empower people to take control of their digestive health, provide relief, and share some belly laughs along the way."

In addition to helping open the conversation on the uncomfortable realities of digestion – including bloating, burping, pooping, farting and the like – Wonderbelly is also amplifying the conversation around eating disorders and highly prevalent digestive health issues like GERD (chronic acid reflux), which have massive impacts on the digestive system, yet are seldom discussed.

Wonderbelly Antacid was developed with the support of top gastroenterologists and pharmaceutical manufacturers to ensure the product is as highly effective as it is clean and tasty.

"It's interesting to see that the clean ingredient trend in other industries is starting to transfer over to the medicine space," says Doctor Emeran Mayer, MD, PhD. "I'm excited to help Wonderbelly in the mission to raise awareness around digestive health."

The launch of Wonderbelly Antacid in Target stores marks a significant step forward in the clean medicine movement, making it easier for consumers to access thoughtfully sourced and more sustainably packaged products without having to compromise on quality, effectiveness or environmental impact. Wonderbelly is now available for purchase at select Target stores across the country and on target.com .

#Letskickacid

For more information about Wonderbelly, please visit Wonderbelly.com

For more information on where to find Wonderbelly at Target please visit https://www.target.com/s?searchTerm=wonderbelly

For visual assets, please see Dropbox

About Wonderbelly

Wonderbelly™ is a clean digestive health medicine company founded by brothers Lucas and Noah Kraft. Wonderbelly's first product, Wonderbelly Antacid™, comes in three delicious flavors and effectively fights heartburn, acid indigestion, and sour stomach by using the same active ingredient as the leading brand formulated with simple, clean label project certified inactive ingredients that are non-GMO, vegan, and free of talc, dyes, gluten, dairy, common allergens, synthetic sweeteners, artificial flavors, parabens and preservatives. Committed to sustainability from start to finish, Wonderbelly Antacid's packaging is aluminum and 100% recyclable.

PR Contact:

wonderbelly@nettepr.com

Wonderbelly logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wonderbelly