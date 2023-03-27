Genesys Named a Leader in Cloud Contact Center Report by Top Analyst Firm

Genesys Cloud CX received among the highest scores for artificial intelligence, workforce optimization, self-service and outbound capabilities criteria

Company believes cumulative recognition as a Leader reinforces its strength in end-to-end experience orchestration to enable organizations to drive customer and employee loyalty

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration, has been named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Contact Center as a Service, Q1 2023." The company's Genesys Cloud CX™ platform received the highest scores possible in the artificial intelligence (AI) architecture, workforce optimization and customer self-service criteria, and among the highest scores in the outbound capabilities criteria. With this placement, Genesys has been named a Leader by Forrester across the company's four customer experience priorities.

The Genesys status as a Leader in the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) report builds on the company's previous position as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2022; Workforce Optimization Platforms, Q4 2021; and The Forrester New Wave™: Conversation Automation Solutions, Q3 2022 reports. The company believes its cumulative recognition demonstrates how Genesys Cloud CX empowers organizations with a future-focused vision, superior digital infrastructure, and the market-leading innovation required to meet customer and employee expectations.

"Our vision is to enable any organization to drive loyalty through personalized, empathetic experiences at scale," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys "Our growing list of recognitions as a Leader from Forrester signifies the strength of the Genesys Cloud CX platform's digital and AI capabilities for giving organizations the foundation they need to orchestrate customer and employee experiences in the contact center and beyond."

Genesys Cloud CX is unmatched in its ability to transform and modernize how businesses connect with customers and employees. Demand for the platform is driving Genesys market share gain, with Genesys Cloud CX revenue increasing approximately 50% year-over-year and propelling the company past $2 billion total revenue in fiscal year 2023.

The recent Forrester Wave: Contact Center as a Service report notes: "CCaaS systems make advanced customer service practical" and "leading CCaaS vendors capture and employ critical customer information to allow highly personalized experiences."

Forrester evaluated Genesys strategy, and the company earned the highest scores possible for performance and product vision criteria. The report states, "Genesys offers a broad set of capabilities — and an even broader vision… Its superior vision can take it beyond the contact center and into all customer interactions."

Furthermore, according to the report, "the Genesys suite boasts an impressive breadth of functionality, with powerful customer journey analytics from its acquisition of Pointillist® and its comprehensive suite of workforce optimization capabilities."

The Forrester Wave evaluation assesses the top vendors in the market, and requires analysts to gather details of product qualifications through a combination of lab evaluations, questionnaires, demos, and/or discussions with client references.

See the Forrester Wave graphic and download your complimentary copy of "The Forrester Wave™: Contact Center as a Service, Q1 2023."

