Fast-Growing GovCon Firm JS Solutions Upgrades to Unanet ERP

DULLES, Va., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCons), today announced that JS Solutions (JSS) has selected Unanet ERP GovCon, a move that will provide the firm with the fresh data-derived insight, financial reporting capabilities and compliance tools it needs to keep pace with rapid growth.

Based in Huntsville, Ala., JSS is a veteran-owned small business defense contractor that provides acquisition logistics, engineering and strategic consulting to the aviation market for federal government agencies, Department of Defense (DoD) and commercial organizations.

Founded in 2019, JSS found itself growing rapidly, exposing the shortcomings of its off-the-shelf accounting software, which couldn't keep pace with the firm's compliance, accounting and operations needs. Additionally, the company's leadership team realized they needed more insight into cash flow management, and a system that could more efficiently and transparently track time and expenses to meet compliance requirements.

Seeking a solution that would fill these needs, JSS conducted a thorough search for ERP solutions, ultimately choosing Unanet's purpose-built platform for government contractors over a legacy system that several company leaders had worked with previously. Unanet beat the competition based on its cost advantage, user-friendly interface and uncomplicated maintenance, as well as endorsements from other government contractor users in the area like SkyBridge Tactical and Radiance Technologies, both of which recently switched to Unanet.

"We're saving money by moving to Unanet," said Chad Rodriguez, director of strategy and growth. "Our per-user cost per month is less expensive with Unanet than if we stayed with our off-the-shelf product and continued working with a compliance contractor."

In addition to cost savings with Unanet, JSS will benefit from Unanet's modern solution that will scale with the firm and provide the strategic insights JSS needs to support its anticipated growth this year and beyond.

Managing growth is a big reason more GovCons are embracing Unanet solutions. Approximately 30% of GovCon small businesses rank organic growth the top contributor to their financial challenges, according to Unanet's recent GAUGE Report, a widely referenced benchmarking analysis that highlights trends, best practices and business challenges in the government contracting world.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCon, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,600 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About JS Solutions

JS Solutions (JSS) is a veteran-owned small business dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions, strategic consulting, and support services to federal government agencies, Department of Defense (DoD), prime contractors, and commercial organizations. JSS is a lean but strong business with growing operations, managed from our corporate headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama. Since its founding, JSS has offered professional staffing, integrated logistics support, technical and engineering services, as well as consulting services. For more information, visit https://www.js-solutions-llc.com/.

