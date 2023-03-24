GOLDWIN / Spiber 2023 FW Collection, Made with Brewed Protein™️ Fiber, The First Mass Production of its Kind Now Realized Global Sales to Begin This Fall

Key Points:

1) Five of GOLDWINS's brands simultaneously announced collections using Brewed Protein™️ fiber.

2) Eight years after the start of joint development with Spiber, the company has finally achieved sales expansion under a mass production system.

3) Products using Brewed Protein™️ fiber, a new next-generation material originating in Japan that is expected to provide a new solution to various environmental issues, will be available globally this fall.

TOKYO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOLDWIN INC. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Takao Watanabe; hereafter "GOLDWIN") announces the launch of its Fall/Winter 2023 collection of five brands simultaneously using the structural protein material Brewed Protein™️ fiber, which has been jointly developed with Spiber Corporation (Headquarters: Tsuruoka City, Yamagata Prefecture; Director and Representative Executive Officer: Kazuhide Sekiyama; hereafter "Spiber") since 2015.

This collection will be the first to be sold on a larger scale under a mass production system and will be available globally starting this fall.

Aiming to improve various environmental issues surrounding the apparel industry, we have been working with Spiber since 2015 on the joint development of structural protein materials for deployment in apparel products.

The first product developed using Brewed Protein™️ fiber was the Planetary Equilibrium Tee, a T-shirt released by The North Face in August 2019. In November 2020, we launched the knitwear The Sweater from our original brand Goldwin. And last fall, we launched a shell jacket and fleece from Goldwin's project Goldwin 0". We also launched a denim jacket and pants in March this year.

Until now, all products were sold in limited quantities by lottery due to the limited production of Brewed Protein™️ fiber. With mass production of Brewed Protein™️ polymer at Spiber's Thailand plant beginning in early 2022—8 years after the start of the joint development initiative between Goldwin and Spiber—we have now achieved the first-ever mass production of Brewed Protein™️ fiber. After many years of joint development, five brands—The North Face, Goldwin, nanamica, The North Face Purple Label, and Woolrich—have all launched products featuring Brewed Protein™ fibers at the same time.

The North Face Purple Label's Sierra Parka is a modern update of the Nuptse Jacket, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and The North Face Purple Label's masterpiece, which can be considered the prototype for outdoor down parkas. Goldwin offers the Cross-Field 3L Jacket with its roots in ski wear, while Woolrich offers the brand's iconic Future Arctic Parka that debuted in 1972. Each of the five brands have taken advantage of the completed design of their iconic staples to create the Balmacaan Coat, which combines classic tailoring and detailing with functionality. Brewed Protein™️ fiber is used to create new value and possibilities.

Goldwin and nanamica, which are expanding overseas, are also sold at directly managed overseas stores. In addition, for The North Face and Woolrich, we plan to collaborate with overseas operators for global sales, and we will update information on our product lineup as needed for the product launch this fall.

In Japan, a pop-up store selling all products using Brewed Protein™️ fiber is scheduled to open in the Marunouchi Building in September 2023.

We have set an activity goal of shifting 10% of our newly developed products to those using Brewed Protein™️ by 2030. Through this joint development, we will rethink the relationship between nature and humans, and continue to consider a completely new way of using materials, products, and economics that combine functionality and environmental friendliness to a high degree. We believe that by designing and proposing sports apparel that will accompany future lifestyles in beautiful harmony with nature, we can make a significant contribution to the sustainable development of human society, and we will continue to pursue research and development in partnership with Spiber.

Official Materials: https://goldwininc.box.com/s/d6mrcu34l09xanidkmvtxpcu424s7cx0

Official website: https://spiber.goldwin.co.jp/

Archived Movies*: https://vimeo.com/event/3165944/896ad4ebe9

*Only from March 24, 2023 to April 23, 2023

Main products with Brewed Protein™️ fiber

THE NORTH FACE

Nuptse Jacket

Size: S, M, L, XL

Color: Natural (NA), Black (K), Olive (OL)

Material:

Outer (surface layer): 60% Brewed Protein™ fiber, 25% wool, 15% nylon

Outer (reverse layer): PTFE(waterproof/breathable laminate)

Inner padding: 80% down,20% feathers

Lining: 100% nylon

Goldwin

Cross-Field 3L Jacket

Size: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Color: Natural (NA), Black (K), Olive (OL)

Material:

Outer (surface layer): 60% Brewed Protein™ fiber, 25% wool, 15% nylon

Outer (middle layer): PTFE(waterproof/breathable laminate)

Outer (reverse layer): 100% polyester

nanamica

Balmacaan Coat

Size: XS, S, M, L, XL

Color: Natural (NA), Black (K)

Material:

Outer (surface layer): 60% Non-classified fiber (Brewed Protein™ fiber), 25% wool, 15% nylon

Outer (middle layer): PTFE(waterproof/breathable laminate)

Outer (reverse layer): 100% nylon

The North Face Purple Label

Sierra Parka

Size: S, M, L, XL

Color: Natural (NA), Black (K)

Material:

Outer (surface layer): 60% Non-classified fiber (Brewed Protein™ fiber), 25% wool, 15% nylon

Outer (reverse layer): PTFE(waterproof/breathable laminate)

Inner padding: 72% down, 20% rayon, 8% feathers

Lining: 100% nylon

Woolrich

Future Arctic Parka

Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL

Color: Black (K), Olive (OL)

Material:

Outer (surface layer): 60% Non-classified fiber (Brewed Protein™ fiber), 25% wool, 15% nylon

Outer (reverse layer): PTFE(waterproof/breathable laminate)

Inner padding: 80% down, 20% feathers

Lining: 100% nylon

Sales Countries and Regions

The North Face

Japan, U.S.A., U.K., France, Germany, Mainland China, Hong Kong

Including online stores in each country and region

Goldwin

Japan, U.S.A., Canada, the United Kingdom, and EU member states、China

nanamica

Japan, U.S.A.

The North Face Purple Label

Japan, U.S.A., Germany, China

Woolrich

Japan (directly managed stores, EC), U.S.A. (directly managed stores in NY, EC), EU member countries (directly managed stores in Italy, Germany, Netherlands, EC in Europe)

Spiber's structural protein Brewed Protein™

Brewed Protein materials are fibers, films, and other types of materials that are manufactured through fermentation (brewing) of plant-based ingredients.

This new class of material is created using Spiber's proprietary technology platform that enables customized design and molecular engineering of nature-inspired protein polymers.

These materials can offer alternative solutions to a wide range of conventional animal-based, plant-based and synthetic materials for various purposes, including textiles applications for the apparel industry, which is our first primary focus.

Spiber and Goldwin's joint development background

Most sports apparel is made from synthetic molecular materials (polyester, nylon, etc.) manufactured from petroleum, and the impact of the final product on the natural environment due to microplastic emissions has become an issue. As a countermeasure to environmental issues, and in light of concerns about the depletion of petroleum, it is a great responsibility for us in today's society to switch to sustainable resources.

To address these global-scale environmental issues, Goldwin began researching "structural protein materials" in collaboration with Spiber in 2015 and in the fall of 2015, announced a prototype outdoor jacket made of a structural protein material that mimics natural spider silk. In 2019, The North Face will release T-shirts and outdoor jackets exclusively in Japan using Brewed Protein™ fiber, a structural protein material newly developed by Spiber in response to challenges and product quality requirements. Since then, a variety of apparel products such as knitwear and fleece have also been launched.

About Spiber Inc.

Spiber is a biotechnology venture established in Tsuruoka City, Yamagata Prefecture in 2007 that develops structural Brewed Protein™ materials by using plant-derived feedstocks as primary raw materials and is engaged in the development and production of next-generation new materials via microbial fermentation production technology. Spiber recently began production of Brewed Protein™ polymers at its first mass production plant in Thailand and is now building a new mass production facility in the U.S. in collaboration with ADM.

Spiber website: https://spiber.inc/

Brand Introduction

The North Face

The North Face, founded in San Francisco in 1966, was initially a small manufacturer, but soon gained a reputation for reliability with the introduction of its sleeping bags. The company's "minimum temperature standard" label, which clearly stated the minimum temperature at which the sleeping bag could be used comfortably, was a big hit. This was at a time when the Vietnam War was still raging. The counterculture against the existing values and society centered on material civilization was flourishing. Young people with keen sensibilities leave the city and return to nature. Their energy resonated with The North Face's out-of-the-box style, and eventually, a backpacking boom was born. We are not trying to imitate nature but to create a new way of life for people.

Not to imitate nature, but to coordinate the interplay of multiple principles and sensations present in nature to bring out new functions that have never been seen before. The North Face's mission is to pass on to the next generation the proper way to interact with nature, people and things.

*Official website: https://www.goldwin.co.jp/tnf/

Goldwin

Founded in 1951, GOLDWIN Inc.'s original brand Goldwin proposes products that combine minimalist design with rationality, comfort, and convenience, derived from its experience with skiing and the outdoors, as well as Japanese aesthetics.

Since 2018, Goldwin has opened directly managed stores in Tokyo (Marunouchi and Harajuku), the United States (San Francisco), Germany (Munich), and China (Beijing), and is building a global base.

*Official website: https://www.goldwin.co.jp/goldwin/

nanamica

Taking "UTILITY" and "SPORTS" as key words, nanamica mixes fashion and functionality at a high level to offer "standard wear for the current age" with neutral design that transcends the boundaries of genre, age, or gender. Keeping distance from passing trends, nanamica makes high quality items that can remain a part of people's lives for a long time. The brand name means "house of the seven seas," and the relaxing image of the ocean is something that nanamica always cherishes, as nanamica creates items with people from all over the world irrespective of nationality or faith and send out our creations and message to the world.

*Official website: https://www.nanamica.com/

The North Face Purple Label

The North Face Purple Label is a line developed by nanamica and GOLDWIN in collaboration with The North Face in Japan.

Taking the outdoor gear of THE NORTH FACE as a base and replacing elements with high fashion materials, or keeping the base of traditional materials and Californian outdoor style roots but updating the size and fit, nanamica makes casual outdoor wear that mixes the fundamentals of THE NORTH FACE with the fashion of the current time.

*Official website: https://www.nanamica.com/

Woolrich

Founded in 1830, Woolrich is America's oldest outdoor brand with over 190 years of history. Simple, functional designs inherited from the archives of the past, contrasting sophistication with rugged detailing, run through all their products. The Main Collection is as broad as it is premium, yet exudes a somehow simple charm, allowing for mature, elegant styling. The Outdoor collection is based on archival designs and uses technical materials while retaining understated elegance and a hint of classicism, offering intelligent, relaxed outdoor style and chic sports style for everyday situations.

*Official website: https://www.goldwin.co.jp/woolrich/

Spiber is a trademark or registered trademark of Spiber Inc. in Japan and other countries.

Brewed Protein™ is a trademark or registered trademark of Spiber Inc. in Japan and other countries.

