Vivreau takes the stage at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Plays best supporting role to Hollywood's stars

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vivreau Water, a world leader in sustainable hydration systems, was tapped as a hydration partner for the 2023 edition of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party this past weekend. This marks the company's second consecutive year providing their premium, sustainable, and micro-filtered still and sparkling water to Hollywood's finest.

Vivreau glass Designer Bottle arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party carpet (CNW Group/VIVREAU Advanced Water Systems) (PRNewswire)

"When I started Vivreau in North America back in 2009, I couldn't have imagined being at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party," comments Drew Hamilton, Vivreau's Managing Director. "Over a decade later, our mission to provide amazing tasting drinking water in a sustainable way remains the same. I hope this partnership inspires people to consider plastic-free responsible hydration strategies."

The event took place on March 12th and featured three of Vivreau's Countertop Dispensing Systems to provide on-demand still and sparkling water. Water was served throughout the evening from Vivreau's elegant reusable Designer bottles, custom branded with the Vanity Fair Oscar Party logo, eliminating the need for plastic bottles on site or to ship water needlessly.

While Vivreau was proud to play a supporting role in hydrating partygoers celebrating Hollywood's biggest night of the year, its core business is in partnering with North America's sustainably-minded businesses through corporate, hospitality, education and healthcare facilities. Designed for use in commercial spaces, Vivreau's portfolio includes both counter-mounted and floor-standing water dispensers, custom branded glass bottles, and all natural flavor enhancers. Sophisticated European designs are engineered to meet the strict water taste and quality standards of Vivreau's in-house team of water sommeliers. Standards that held up to high expectations on Sunday night.

About Vivreau

Vivreau Water embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed into something even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. In 2009, Vivreau Water revolutionized the sustainable office water dispenser market in North America. Vivreau dispensers connect to already existing water sources to provide delicious, micro-filtered still, sparkling, and hot water without the need for plastic bottles or cans. A familiar name in the hospitality sector for enabling restaurants to bottle and sell their own water, and a common sight in offices and boardrooms across North America as a way of increasing morale and brand awareness, Vivreau continues to grow with innovative new solutions for hygiene-sensitive environments.

Vivreau remains the responsible hydration brand of choice for forward-thinking facilities around the world. For more information on Vivreau, please visit www.vivreauwater.com.

Vivreau glass Designer Bottle being poured at 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party bar (CNW Group/VIVREAU Advanced Water Systems) (PRNewswire)

Vivreau glass Designer Bottle on its way to a table at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (CNW Group/VIVREAU Advanced Water Systems) (PRNewswire)

