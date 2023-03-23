USA-Based App Collyge to Launch This Week as a TikTok Replacement for College Students

Available on the ios store by invite only during Beta launch

MIAMI and NEW YORK and WASHINGTON and LOS ANGELES , March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connyct, Inc., a USA-based mobile-first technology platform, today announced the beta launch of Collyge, a USA-based mobile short-form video creation with synched music. Collyge enables students with an .edu email account to join, create and share mobile short-form videos.

As TikTok Looks to Be Banned in US, Connyct Launches Collyge App - a safe short form video platform

The launch comes amid the growing rise of security and privacy concerns with TikTok. Collyge is committed to user privacy and exclusive to the college community. All user data is stored on USA-based servers (AWS).

Ian Gunther, CEO of Collyge, a Stanford graduate student, UI/UX designer, world-class gymnast, and popular social media commentator on gymnastic topics, said, "Collyge creates an environment for my university peers to socialize in a safe and private manner with short-form video – just as they are accustomed to do with TikTok. Collyge's key features were specifically designed for students while protecting its users from prying eyes. Most importantly, we do not monetize Collyge's user data; we keep it private. It's that simple."

Connyct, Inc., has been developing Collyge for the last two years – refining its back-end technology and user experience while enhancing its safety and privacy features.

Key Collyge features and functionalities include:

Data is encrypted and stored exclusively on servers based in the USA .

Sensitive user data is never stored.

Only public-facing information is tracked for relevant content generation.

Each user can set their privacy levels manually on the app settings page.

Keystrokes are not logged.

With these added functionalities, Collyge provides a TikTok alternative focused on protecting students and enabling them to safely and privately connect through multiple app communication and networking features including short-form videos, direct messages, group messages, images, and polls.

Collyge's student users will also be able to access campus and student-specific information like class groups, campus news, and resources.

Collyge currently is available through invitation only during the beta phase, it will be rolled out college by college over the coming weeks and months.

Connyct, Inc

Connyct, Inc., is a USA-based mobile-first technology platform empowering both short-form videos and livestreaming with planned integrated e-commerce functionality to enable Social connecting and, in the future, Social selling. Connyct's focus is to develop customized apps targeted to social media niches, ensuring users see content relevant to them. With additional features scheduled to be rolled out over the coming months within Collyge and, in addition, the future launch of Connyct verticals such as Fytness (for the fitness community) and Fashyn (focused on fashion with integrated e-commerce), Connyct stands ready to be a leader in social.

Connyct's CEO Warren Cohn, stated, "I have launched Connyct to build amazing social communities that connect individuals in a safe and private way." Mr. Cohn added, "Collyge enables students to safely connect with each other without fear of others intruding, such as parents or future employers. As TikTok is banned on campuses throughout the country, we intend to be a short-form video replacement that's safe for consumption and built in the USA. We are committed to protecting the privacy of College students and all users across our future platforms."

About Ian Gunther, Collyge CEO

Ian Gunther is a Stanford MS candidate with a B.S. in product design. He has three years of experience working as a product designer for startups. Ian is also a gymnast on Stanford's varsity team, a 3X NCAA champion, a former USA National team member, and a world-class gymnast. He has become a popular content creator with the goal of promoting men's gymnastics, amassing over a million and a half followers across social media platforms.

About Warren Cohn, Connyct CEO

Warren H. Cohn originally founded HeraldPR, a NYC-based public relations agency, back in 2012 from the comfort of his parent's couch. At just 24 years old, Warren broke through his 'brick wall', a mental block that keeps most from pursuing their largest dreams. He had a vision of a company that invested in its clients, put its best foot forward every day, and had a collaborative atmosphere. Now, Cohn's starter company has expanded from the comforts of his parent's home into new cities and divisions. In HeraldPR's years of success, Cohn partnered with lifelong friend and SEO expert Matthew Berman to create Emerald Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency. Warren joined Connyct in January 2023, after leaving the companies he founded, to make a TikTok alternative to keep users safe a reality.

Media Contact:

Becky Morhaim

305-710-5756

becky@rocketshippr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Connyct, Inc