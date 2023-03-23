North Highland Named America's Best Management Consulting Firm by Forbes for 4th Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland , the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been named one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in Forbes' 2023 report. This marks the fourth consecutive year the firm has been recognized by Forbes for this honor.

NH Logo_2021 (PRNewsfoto/North Highland) (PRNewswire)

"Being named one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the fourth year in a row is a testament to our excellence in client satisfaction," said Alex Bombeck, North Highland CEO. "Our Made-for-Change approach emphasizes our focus on value creation through change and transformation, further establishing ourselves as innovative, dependable, and credible experts of our craft."

Forbes and its market research partner, Statista, selected honorees based on the results of two independent surveys. In the Client Survey, 1,200+ clients who collaborated with a management consultancy in the past four years were surveyed. The Expert Survey invited 10,000+ partners or executives to recommend consultancies in 16 industries and 16 functional areas.

The top 199 most recommended management consulting firms were sorted into three different star classes based on the data derived from the two surveys, which determined the rankings.

To learn more about North Highland's recent awards and recognitions, visit www.northhighland.com/newsroom.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Media contact:

Courtney James

(+1) 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Highland