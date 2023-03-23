FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NavaDerm Partners, LLC ("NavaDerm" or the "Company"), a dermatology platform and portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), announced the appointment of Gopi Natarajan to its Board of Directors.

NavaDerm Announces Addition of Gopi Natarajan to Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

NavaDerm Announces Addition of Gopi Natarajan to Board of Directors

Mr. Natarajan has more than thirty-five years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry. Most recently, he was the co-Founder of Omega Healthcare ("Omega") and served as its Chief Executive Officer for 18 years. Mr. Natarajan was instrumental in growing Omega from a startup into one of the largest revenue cycle management (RCM) and clinical services companies, with over 30,000 employees and international delivery centers. He successfully led Omega through three very successful shareholder exits before retiring in 2021. Mr. Natarajan brings an incredible amount of RCM and operational experience to NavaDerm and will work closely with the NavaDerm management team to help increase practice efficiency and streamlining workflow while providing patients with a better healthcare payment experience.

Inder Tallur, Managing Partner of BelHealth Investment Partners said, "Gopi brings valuable hands on experience through his successful leadership at Omega working with more than 300 health systems and 50,000 physicians, and we are looking forward to him working closely with our operations and RCM teams at NavaDerm."

Roy Geronemus, MD, CEO of NavaDerm added, "Gopi has extensive business expertise within the physician practice management revenue cycle management sector. His experience and vision will help NavaDerm continue its mission of being the premier dermatology provider in the Tri State area I know we will benefit from his leadership and passion."

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management, and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund. For more information , visit www.belhealth.com.

About NavaDerm

NavaDerm Partners, headquartered in New York City, is a Northeast-based dermatology management platform formed through the partnership of five dermatology groups in New York and New Jersey. Operating out of eight locations, NavaDerm's mission is to support its outstanding 40+ board-certified dermatologists and their dedicated staffs in providing outstanding patient care. NavaDerm's clinicians provide world-class and comprehensive general dermatology services across medical, surgical and cosmetic procedures.

Contact:

NavaDerm: Roy Geronemus, MD rgeronemus@laserskinsurgery.com

BelHealth: Inder Tallur, itallur@belhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BelHealth Investment Partners