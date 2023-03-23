Hong Kong Ambassadors Club Set to Revitalise Hong Kong for Greater Business Success with Seasoned Team Connecting to Top Global Investors

HONG KONG, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-founded by the Hon Jeffrey Lam, GBS, JP and Patrick Tsang, the Hong Kong Ambassadors Club ("HKAC"), was officially inaugurated in the Four Seasons Hotel officiated by government officials, consul generals and business magnates. Mr Christopher Hui, GBS, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government and Ms Salina Yan JP, Permanent Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury (Financial Services) of the HKSAR Government, with the vision of "Hong Kong 3.0 - Prosperity Connected Globally".

The Inauguration Ceremony was also joined by high-level officials, business leaders and consul generals and the representatives such as Dr Peter Lam, GBM, GBS, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Mr Charles Ng, Executive Director of Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, Financial Secretary's Office, Dr King Au, Executive Director of the Financial Services Development Council (FSDC), Mr King Leung, Head of FinTech of the Invest Hong Kong, His Excellency Ricky Suhendar, Consul General of Indonesia, His Excellency Shaikh Saoud Ali Almualla, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates, Attorney Roberto Mabalot, Vice Consul (Commercial) and Commercial Attaché at Philippine Trade and Investment Center - Hong Kong of the Department of Trade and Industry of The Philippines and Ms Prinal Vegad, Vice Consul (Global Issues and Trade) of the British Consulate-General Hong Kong.

The HKAC is set to be a facilitator and promoter of Hong Kong by collaborating with global investors and the international business community to host influential events as well as being a bridge between private and public sectors. The HKAC aims to connect further ecosystems in strategic global regions such as the Middle East and South East Asia and build stronger economic and investment partnerships for the business network and friends towards Hong Kong.

The Hon Jeffrey Lam, GBS, JP, Founder of the HKAC, Member of the Legislative Council and the Executive Council, stated, "Hong Kong is thriving again once more as a global financial hub. We continue to work with all financial centres internationally including the Middle East region. Hence, the Club bears a crucial role and responsibility for fostering friendlier business cultures, shared values and the city's image."

Patrick Tsang, Founder of the HKAC, stated, "Hong Kong is best known as a financial powerhouse in international trade and investment and boasts one of the world's top stock markets; however, the city's privileged position has not gone unchallenged, especially after its shutdown of business travel during the epidemic. Therefore, with the border reopening, it is now time for us to rejuvenate the Hong Kong market and tell our existing and potential partners overseas the advantages of Hong Kong to drive the economic growth and explore new sources of opportunities – the reason we started this initiative. We have already gained support from our advisory board members, including Prof Sir Chris Evans OBE, internationally renowned scientific entrepreneur, Jim Mellon, Chairman and Co-Founder of Juvenescence, Steven Lam, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GogoX, Maurice Lee, the Partner of Maurice W M Lee Solicitors in Hong Kong, and Tom Hudson, a renowned connector and businessman in the UAE – all of them are happy to lend their expertise in different areas and help us build valuable networks to grow our community."

Andre Kwok, Executive Director of the HKAC, added, "At the organisational level, the Club is planning to organise bilateral trade business and investment delegation visits among strategic markets for Hong Kong such as the Middle East, South East Asia, and the Greater Bay Area, and facilitate partnerships and collaborations between the senior leaders in the public and private sectors. While at the individual level, the HKAC will offer its members unique opportunities, like high-level and official conferences, roundtables and receptions. We will also inaugurate honorary Goodwill Ambassadors with top business leaders and public figures around the world with outstanding merits in different areas to promote Hong Kong."

About Hong Kong Ambassadors Club

Hong Kong Ambassadors Club is an organisation for global investors and professionals seeking to deepen ties, build connections, and participate in intimate and high-level conversations with Hong Kong's best, while obtaining regular newsletters and important and up to date on the ground information and celebrating the unique culture and spirit of its people.

About Hon Jeffrey Lam, GBS, JP

Jeffrey Lam is a veteran industrialist. He currently serves as a member of the Executive and Legislative Council and an independent non-executive director for a number of Hong Kong-listed companies. He was one of the first Hong Kong entrepreneurs to invest and set up factories in Mainland China to support the reform and opening up of the country. He was also a member of the 11th, 12th and 13th National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. Jeffrey Lam is currently the Chairman of the Panel on Financial Affairs of the Legislative Council, as well as non-official member of the Advisory Committee of the Northern Metropolis, General Committee of Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Hong Kong Industries. He also has held many public titles, including Chairman of Independent Commission Against Corruption Complaints Committee, Non-executive Director of the Hong Kong Mortgages Corporation Ltd as well as Board Committee of Hong Kong Airport Authority, etc. He was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star in 2011.

About Patrick Tsang

Patrick Tsang is the Chairman of Tsangs Group, an innovation-focused global family office that bridges East and West. Tsangs Group has offices globally in Hong Kong, London, Dubai, Shenzhen and Singapore. Patrick is a qualified solicitor in England, Wales and Hong Kong and studied at Harvard Business School. He is a member of the Global One Chapter YPO (Young Presidents' Organisation). He is a former Fellow of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award World Fellowship and past President of the Rotary E-Club of Hong Kong. He was awarded the China Economic Person of the Year during the China Economic Forum in 2014 and is known as an international keynote speaker on finance, technology, fintech, AI, and leadership.

About Andre Kwok

Andre Kwok is the Founder and Chairman of the Good City Foundation, dedicated in domains such as public private partnership, urban innovation and impact investing through initiatives such as "Future City Summit", public policy research projects and development programmes in emerging Asia. Andre is currently a Fellow in the World Economic Forum for Global Urban Transformation Hub and G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance. He is also listed in the Tatler Asia's Gen.T List 2022 and the Forbes China 30 Under 30 as Social Entrepreneur.

