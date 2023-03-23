Global Leadership Network Announces Leadership Transition

Board Appoints New Interim President

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Leadership Network (GLN), a global leadership organization, today announced Tom De Vries will be transitioning out of his role as President and CEO on April 30, as he accepted the President and CEO role with CityGate Network, the largest association serving rescue missions and similar ministries in North America.

The Board has appointed GLN Chief Operating Officer Robert Yi as the interim president.

Since his arrival in 2017, De Vries strategically increased the accessibility of leadership resources by launching a digital expression of The Global Leadership Summit (GLS) and expanding access to 200 prisons. He also led through the launch of several new initiatives and expanded partnerships with church leaders around the world to help them achieve greater impact.

Pastor Craig Groeschel of Life.Church and leading voice for GLS expressed his deep gratitude for De Vries's contribution and leadership. "This is an incredible year of growth," says Craig Groeschel. "We are thankful for Tom's leadership and the many ways he impacted GLN and are committed to exceeding expectations at this year's GLS."

Prior to joining GLN, Yi served as the President and COO of Westfall Gold and the COO and General Counsel of the Evangelical Christian Credit Union, a $3.5 billion financial institution serving churches and nonprofit organizations. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School and a JD from Loyola Law School.

"I am honored by the opportunity to lead and serve the GLN as interim president," said Robert Yi. "The GLS has shaped my leadership over the past 25 years, and it is a privilege to work alongside our talented team who made it such a success. Together, we will continue the legacy to inspire and equip leaders around the world."

This year's GLS is expected to reach almost 300,000 leaders in over 1,000 locations within over 110 countries. It will include a highly anticipated speaker lineup of industry-leading experts from both ministry and marketplace, including Ryan Leak, James Clear, Liz Bohannon, Patrick Lencioni, and Craig Groeschel.

About Global Leadership Network

Global Leadership Network (GLN) is a non-profit with over a 25-year history of excellence in inspiring and equipping leaders around the world. Their signature experience, The Global Leadership Summit (GLS), challenges guests to grow and become a catalyst for change. Beyond events, their mission provides year-round resources and programs to inspire, equip, and connect pastors, church and business leaders, the next generation, the marginalized, and community leaders all over the world.

