CNO Financial Group Donates to 17 Nonprofits Through its Annual Invested in Giving Back® Charity Program and Honors its Volunteer of the Year

CNO Financial Group Donates to 17 Nonprofits Through its Annual Invested in Giving Back® Charity Program and Honors its Volunteer of the Year

CARMEL, Ind., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced its 2023 Invested in Giving Back® program winners and CNO associate Chris Sinito as its Volunteer of the Year.

(PRNewsfoto/CNO Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

This year, 17 nonprofit organizations received a total of $200,000 in donations through the annual CNO Invested in Giving Back program, which encourages CNO associates to nominate and vote for their favorite charities to receive a corporate philanthropic donation.

"CNO is proud to continue our commitment to positively impacting our communities," said Chief Marketing Officer Rocco Tarasi. "Now in its fifth year, our Invested in Giving Back program gives our associates a voice in helping raise awareness of so many meaningful causes. We are proud of our associates for supporting local charities where we live and work through this program."

In 2022, CNO helped deliver approximately $2.6 million in total community impact value from the philanthropic efforts of the company, its associates, and insurance agents. This includes corporate donations through tax credit scholarship programs, corporate donations to nonprofit organizations, donations from associates, and community fundraising. Additionally, more than 800 CNO associates volunteered 10,500 hours to their local communities, including taking part in the company's annual CNO Giving Back Days community service projects in its six corporate locations and virtually.

As part of the program, CNO associate Chris Sinito was selected as the company's Volunteer of the Year in recognition of her work as treasurer on the Board of Directors of Mobile Medics International, which provides medical care to those affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises. Sinito has volunteered with the organization since 2020, providing professional services support so other volunteers can fulfill Mobile Medics' mission of providing care and relief in the United States and abroad. Sinito is a 16-year veteran of CNO and currently works in the Human Resources department.

"We are thrilled Chris has been named CNO Volunteer of the Year," said Executive Director of Mobile Medics International Teresa Gray. "She is so deserving of this honor and has done so much for our organization that is above and beyond. Volunteers like Chris and generous donations from companies like CNO are the reasons we can continue to serve those in the world who need it most."

In addition to Mobile Medics International, CNO associates selected the following nonprofit organizations to receive a share of $200,000 in 2023 contributions:

To learn more about CNO's commitment to the community, please visit https://www.cnoinc.com/about-cno/in-the-community/

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $33 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,300 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CNO Financial Group