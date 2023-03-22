Zumper doubles down on short-term rentals; launches a dedicated vacation site, a new subscription service for flexible stays, and hits an inventory milestone

Zumper evolves offerings introducing Vacations by Zumper , FlexPass and new inventory to meet current and anticipated consumer demand for flexibility

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zumper , North America's largest privately owned rental marketplace, launches Vacations by Zumper , a new destination for short-term rentals inclusive of hotel room listings; FlexPass , a frequency-friendly short-term rental subscription service; and a vastly broadened listings catalog across both Zumper.com and Vacations.

The latest Zumper offerings aim to redefine the rental marketplace by catering to the needs of long-term, short-term, and vacation renters. As a leader in the long-term rental market with over 178 million annual visitors, Zumper deeply understands the renter mindset. These additions further the company's short-term rental experience, dramatically expands user access to listing inventory and caters to digital nomads, migratory workers and high-frequency travelers alike.

"Consumers have fundamentally changed the way they live and travel, but until today rental marketplaces have not reflected this in their product offerings. Consumers no longer see a strong distinction between vacation, monthly and long-term rentals. Lease lengths and accommodation types have become fluid as renters' lives have become more flexible, but the marketplaces that serve them have remained siloed" said Anthemos Georgiades, Zumper CEO.

"Today, Zumper is the first player to bring it all together — nightly, monthly and annual stays, all in one place. We've created an ecosystem that provides a one-stop shop for every type of accommodation with Zumper's signature simplicity."

A New Destination for Vacation Rentals

In response to the significant growth in the short-term rental (STR) market due to evolving consumer behavior, Zumper is introducing Vacations by Zumper , a comprehensive new vacations destination platform that addresses the gap in technological advancements and industry innovation in this category. To further cater to user demand, Zumper.com has expanded its short-term rental inventory to over 1 million listings, a 50% increase from the initial launch in August 2022.

Subscription Service

As digital nomads, remote workers and those with wanderlust continue to grow in size, Zumper has launched FlexPass , an annual subscription service.

The service provides access to thousands of premium, fully furnished short-term rentals on Zumper's marketplace, with significant cost savings due to the absence of security deposits, contracts and booking or hidden fees (including cleaning, transaction, application and broker). Additionally, users can benefit from concierge support for planning and booking. FlexPass membership starts at $300 per year, but for a limited time, the introductory offer waives the membership fee. Stays are for a minimum of thirty days.

Inventory Infusion: Short-Term Rentals, Hotel Listings and More

To ensure access to the widest breadth of listings Zumper has partnered with major players in the property channel management and listings software industry, including Evolve and Rentals United. Evolve, the largest short-term rental distribution partner on Zumper, has now made more than 28,000 vacation homes across more than 750 markets available for booking. Rentals United, a leading vacation rentals channel manager that helps property managers make data-driven decisions to increase conversions and takes care of all their distribution needs, will sync and update listings ensuring customers have up-to-date and accurate information. Additional partners also allowed for the inclusion of vacation mainstays — hotels. Through these strategic alliances, Zumper's vacation hub, Vacations by Zumper , has also added around 50,000 new hotel listings.

To learn more about Vacations and FlexPass by Zumper visit:

https://vacations.zumper.com/

https://www.flexpass.me/

About Zumper

Zumper is the largest privately owned rental platform in North America with more than 178 million site visits a year. Zumper is on a mission to make renting a home as easy as booking a hotel. Named a 2023 Best Place to Work by BuiltIn SF, Zumper is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and Providence. To date, Zumper has raised over $178 million from Kleiner Perkins, Goodwater Capital, Headline, Dawn Capital, and the Blackstone Group. Learn more at www.zumper.com or email press@zumper.com.

