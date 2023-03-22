Wanderu announces the winners in the 2023 Passengers' Choice Awards for Excellence in Ground Travel

The awards are the result of Wanderu's ongoing commitment to keep travelers up-to-date on the best ground travel options ahead of the busy spring & summer travel seasons.

BOSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Wanderu, the leading bus and train travel booking platform in North America, has revealed the winners and honorees in the Wanderu Passengers' Choice Awards for Excellence in Ground Travel.

Wanderu's Passengers' Choice Awards recognize the bus and train carriers that provided exceptional service to travelers in the United States and Canada throughout the course of the past year. The winners and honorees are determined by reviews that Wanderu users submitted evaluating their bus or train journeys. (PRNewswire)

The awards recognize the bus & train carriers offering the best service in the US & Canada based on reviews by travelers.

The awards recognize the bus and train carriers that provided exceptional service to travelers in the United States and Canada throughout the course of the past year. The winners and honorees are determined by reviews that Wanderu users submitted evaluating their bus or train journeys.

The awards are divided into four main groups, each containing several categories recognizing the various aspects of a traveler's experience onboard a bus or a train:

Best of the Best – The top ground travel providers in the United States & Canada .

Best by Feature – Carriers that offer the industry's best value, comfort, Wi-Fi, safety measures, and additional amenities.

Best by Passenger Type – The favorite carriers of specific kinds of passengers, including students, regular commuters, and occasional business travelers.

Best by Region – The top bus & train carriers in each region of the United States .

For a full list of winners & honorees, please visit www.wanderu.com/awards

The New England-based bus carrier Concord Coach Lines came out on top in the Best Ground Travel Provider in the U.S. category. The company also won the Best Quality Vehicles and Best Ground Travel Provider in New England categories, and ended up as an honoree in Best WiFi, Best Value Service, Best On-Time Performance, Most Comfortable Seats, and Commuters' Favorite.

National railway operator Amtrak ended up as the runner-up for Best Ground Travel Provider in the U.S., while its Maple Leaf service scooped up the #1 spot in the Best Train Line in the U.S. category.

Bus company Tour Express ended up as the frontrunner in the Best Ground Travel Provider in Canada category. The carrier received glowing reviews from travelers, securing the Most Helpful Crew award and becoming an honoree in the Best Quality Vehicles category.

"My favorite thing about the awards is the fact that they are based entirely on feedback we've gathered directly from people who have actually traveled with these bus and train carriers," said Polina Raygorodskaya, co-founder and CEO of Wanderu. "That makes these accolades a genuine representation of the highest quality ground travel service available out there as experienced by the passengers themselves."

With the sophomore edition of the Passengers' Choice Awards, Wanderu maintains its commitment to keep travelers up-to-date on the best ground travel options available ahead of the busy spring & summer travel seasons. By collecting reviews from travelers, Wanderu aims to encourage bus and train carriers to continuously improve the quality of their service, keeping passengers' best interests at the forefront of their decision-making processes.

For more information, visit www.wanderu.com and www.wanderu.com/awards

Contact: Staffo Dobrev, media@wanderu.com

