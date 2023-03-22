SHIP4WD CEO AND CO-FOUNDING MEMBER CARMIT GLIK NAMED AMONG 2023 PROS TO KNOW BY SUPPLY & DEMAND CHAIN EXECUTIVE

Carmit Glik is recognized as an outstanding executive whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage digital freight forwarding as a competitive advantage for international shipping and logistics

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ship4wd, a leading global digital freight forwarding solution platform, today announced Supply & Demand Chain Executive named Carmit Glik, CEO and founding member of Ship4wd, as a winner of the 2023 Pros to Know award for her significant contributions to the advancement of the international supply chain. The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

Ship4wd (PRNewswire)

As a leader in the global shipping and logistics industry, Glik, along with the Ship4wd team, are establishing a new way forward for the sector by advocating for small and medium-size enterprises to ensure that supply chain obstacles, customs hassles, and the constant anxiety of international shipping never distract growth-minded companies from their core mission.

"Shipping and logistics may not be a company's core business, but it is core to their business, which is why Ship4wd is dedicated to providing small and mid-sized businesses the preferential positioning and high-touch services they deserve throughout the international shipping process," said Carmit Glik, CEO and founding member of Ship4wd. "Recognizing that businesses operating within the global supply chain face many burdens, such as price fluctuations, language barriers, customs, regulations, and a variety of other challenging factors, Ship4wd set out to build a company and experienced team that advocates for our customers throughout every step of their shipping journey by centering every decision around our customers' needs."

As a digital-first freight forwarding company, Ship4wd and Glik are on a mission to make international shipping more accessible for business owners and operations leaders by infusing increased transparency via a single source digitized and streamlined solution. In doing so, the company is helping clients navigate a myriad of import and export issues that can otherwise lead to delayed inventory, damaged reputation, elimination from store shelves, downgraded retailer ratings, and lost revenue.

"This year's list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability, and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They're actually in the supply chain," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics.

Glik has been at the forefront of digital transformation in the global freight industry for more than two decades, leading high-profile projects in digital freight marketplaces and sustainable, customer-focused end-to-end global digital transportation solutions. Her work with startups and large multinational enterprises alike, covers strategic supply chain management, digital transportation, and freight forwarding solutions. Amidst economic fluctuations, high-inflation, and supply chain challenges disrupting both domestic and global commerce, Ship4wd is helping small and mid-sized business—which have historically been overlooked or deprioritized by other logistics companies—face the modern realities and complexities surrounding international shipping and logistics.

Mayer adds, "We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape."

To learn more about how Ship4wd provides businesses with a user-friendly platform that takes all the guesswork out of door-to-door and port-to-port journeys, visit www.Ship4wd.com.

For more information and to view the full list of 2023 Pros to Know winners, visit to https://sdce.me/4ss5cl. The overall winner will be announced live at ProMat in Chicago.

About Ship4wd

Ship4wd is a best-in-class digital-first freight solution that gives small businesses the personal freedom, ease and control to better manage their imports and exports. With full end-to-end visibility and built-in flexibility, Ship4wd is helping businesses to progress and thrive.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ship4wd