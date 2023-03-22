Overhaul Finishes Q1 with Numerous Company Award Recognitions, including 3 Executives named as Pros To Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul , a software-based supply-chain visibility, risk, compliance, and insurance solution for the world's leading brands, is closing out Q1 of 2023 on a high note, announcing recent award wins for the team, including executives David Warrick, Frankie Mossman and Pat Flynn-Cherenzia being selected as 2023 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Additionally, Overhaul was ranked #146 in the Inc. Regionals 2023: Southwest , ranked #79 as an Austin Best Midsize Place to Work by Built In and named a winner in the 2023 IoT Global Awards .

"We're ecstatic to build off of last year's momentum and start the first quarter of this year off on a positive note," said Barry Conlon, CEO and Founder of Overhaul. "These prestigious accolades come at a perfect time for our company and reaffirm our commitment not just to the wider supply chain and logistics industry, but the Austin community as well. We feel incredibly proud of our team's hard work and look forward to propelling our efforts forward in 2023."

The annual Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chains for competitive advantage.

"Being named a Pro to Know is a remarkable honor, especially in the highly competitive supply chain & logistics industry," said Frankie Mossman, CCO of Overhaul. "I couldn't be more pleased to receive this award alongside my wonderful colleagues Pat and David, who continue to inspire our talented teams across the world."

Inc. Regionals 2023 is a national list of the 1,125 fastest-growing companies from every corner of the country. The Southwest region in particular consists of companies from the states of Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma. Median growth within the region was 188% compared to last year.

In its fifth year, the Built In Best Places to Work Awards is an annual program that honors companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, across large tech markets across the U.S. Built In determines the winners based on company data about compensation, benefits, remote work options, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

The IoT Global Awards have become an industry benchmark for excellence in the Internet of Things, honoring the most innovative companies, products and individual talent in 11 IoT industry categories. Overhaul was named a winner of the "Automotive, Transport & Travel" category.

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and with offices around the world, Overhaul is the only device-agnostic supply chain visibility and risk management software company. As the global leader in in-transit supply chain risk management, Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Overhaul is a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com , and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

