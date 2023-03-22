Glance takes mobile CX to the next level with latest Mobile App Share release

Available now for download, this release brings new levels of parity between in-app and web-based CX

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, the leader in Guided CX software, today announces the latest version of Glance Mobile App Share is now available for download . Facilitated by the Glance Mobile SDK, this first-of-its-kind release allows enterprises to deliver the same personal, human-to-human guidance Glance Cobrowse enables on the web right within their mobile app.

Glance's Mobile App Share creates mobile CX parity for customers, creating the same level of Guided CX interaction in mobile applications. (PRNewswire)

"This release reaches new levels of parity between in-app and web-based CX at critical moments." - Tom Martin , Glance CEO

For brands seeking to provide seamless omnichannel Guided CX, this new version of Glance Mobile App Share gives customers the power of choice: they no longer have to leave their app to get personalized guidance from a company representative. Glance Mobile App Share offers:

New two-way video that connects customers and agents face-to-face

Secure masking so agents can't see customers' personal or sensitive information

Gesturing that lets agents indicate where a customer should click/tap

Agent-side controls to change focus between the face-to-face interaction and app content

These features will be shared on March 22 at 2:00 p.m. EDT during American Banker's Advances in Tech Demo Event ; and again live with a Q&A to follow on April 12 at 11:00 a.m. EDT at a Glance-hosted webinar, Be a Customer Loyalty Generator: New Features to Meet Customers Inside Your Mobile Apps.

"Mobile interactions are leading the way in brand engagement across every industry," said David Butler, SVP Product & Strategy. "This new release raises the bar for mobile CX, connecting customers with company representatives personally, right within the context of the brand's mobile app. It's incredibly beneficial for both customers and specialists in terms of time, effort and outcomes."

A leading tax-preparation software company uses Mobile App Share to provide customers with personal, one-on-one tax support within their app. Banks and financial institutions are using the technology to securely connect with customers who need assistance, especially during high-value transactions. Software as a service (SaaS) companies are able to provide support right within the context of the app page or experience they need help with. Across all industries, customers are turning to mobile apps for ease and convenience. When they have a problem, question, or need assistance, Glance Mobile App Share gives companies the ability to show up right then and there with the human support customers want in the mobile environment they prefer.

As mobile increasingly becomes the digital engagement mode of choice for their customers, CX leaders across industries are focusing on how to improve their mobile experiences and bring them at least to parity with — if not better than — their web-based experiences. Butler said Glance has been proven among its enterprise customers to increase CSAT, reduce contact handle time, improve first contact resolution, and increase customer loyalty and conversions. He anticipates the new improvements will drive even more success.

"We're committed to powering seamless personal support in the digital world, and mobile is a huge piece of that," said Tom Martin, CEO. "This new Mobile App Share release reaches new levels of parity between in-app and web-based CX during critical moments. We can't wait to see what it helps our enterprise customers achieve."

About Glance

Glance makes it easy for enterprises to drive positive CX outcomes through personal, human-to-human connection right inside their website or app. With Glance Guided CX, leading brands empower their representatives to join customers at their exact moment of need and navigate together to the right solution, in an instant.

Hundreds of large financial services, healthcare, and SaaS enterprises trust Glance to help increase customer satisfaction, ensure brand loyalty, and create new revenue opportunities through Guided CX. With built-in integrations, Glance seamlessly fits into the most sophisticated CRM-CCaaS systems. Discover the power of Glance Guided CX at http://www.glance.net.

Glance makes it easy for mid-to-large enterprises to drive positive CX outcomes through personal, human-to-human connection right inside their website or app.

