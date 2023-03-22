Corporate Investigation Company Introduces The Most Advanced Online Identity Verification System - Prodigi

DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diligence International Group, LLC has created a new, advanced tool for virtual identity verification called Prodigi.

This software is the result of the company's years of experience studying fraudulent claims to understand how scammers circumvent traditional systems. It will be a game changer for the life insurance industry and will also have a large impact on online identity verification for mortgages, loans, government programs and more.

"Quickly determining which applicants are fraudulent before offering services is vastly more cost-effective than identifying and fighting these scammers when the claims are filed," says Richard Marquez, owner of Diligence International Group, LLC.

"Because of our extensive background as corporate investigators, we see exactly how fraudsters get the policies on the books in the first place, which is why we've developed Prodigi."

Prodigi uses a variety of tools to verify identity, similar to how our smartphones have developed Face ID programs, but to a more advanced degree. Applicants can submit a variety of biometric and analytic algorithms. Prodigi then does some quick work behind-the-scenes to match the information provided to ensure the applicant is who they say they are and detect fraud patterns.

Traditional identity verification systems only collect information to look back on when fraud is detected, but Prodigi uses the information to do a deep dive to ensure fraud is stopped before it starts.

For more information on Prodigi and to request a demo for your own business, please visit Prodigi or call us at 800-660-4202.

Diligence International Group, LLC is a corporate investigation organization based out of Dallas, Texas. With a wide number of investigators throughout the globe, they're experts in data validation and corporate investigations for the insurance, banking, and legal industries.

View original content:

SOURCE Diligence International Group