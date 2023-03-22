Catena Solutions' Geoff Coltman Named a Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2023 "Pros to Know"

Coltman recognized for his long-time industry contributions and leadership in helping supply chain organizations build more resilient supply chains

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catena Solutions, a premier supply chain consultancy, is proud to announce that Geoff Coltman, Vice President of Client Engagement, has been named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Pros to Know list. The award recognizes outstanding leaders that are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional in 2023 and beyond.

With nearly two decades of experience in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Food & Beverage segment, Coltman has a proven track record of supporting supply chain organizations with their business initiatives and required transformations, including digital, financial, human capital and more. Coltman currently drives strategic sales growth, client development and operations planning for companies and brands seeking to make an impact on global supply chains.

"It's an absolute honor to be named to this year's Pros to Know list and recognized for the groundbreaking work and customer results we're delivering at Catena Solutions every day," said Coltman. "This accomplishment reflects the real-world impact we're making in helping organizations address previously unseen vulnerabilities in order to make their supply chains more resilient, productive and agile for many years to come."

Under Coltman's leadership, Catena Solutions' sales team has strengthened relationships with clients during a time of unprecedented disruption, helping more than 200 clients, including some of the world's largest, most respected brands, with strategic supply chain initiatives in the past year.

The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for a competitive advantage.

"This year's list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They're actually in the supply chain," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape."

Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to view the full list of 2023 Pros to Know winners. The overall winner will be announced live at ProMat in Chicago.

About Catena Solutions

Catena Solutions specializes in supporting supply chain organizations with their business initiatives including digital, financial, human capital, and supply chain transformations. We do so by meeting you where you and your company are in your journey, whether that's needing consulting resources for knowledge gaps or interim support for business continuance.

Our team of consultants have expertise in the areas of Change Management, Communications, Cost & Margin Optimization, Data Management/Visualization & Analysis, Organizational Design, Project Management, Total Rewards, and Workforce Planning. To learn more, visit https://www.catenasolutions.com/ .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

