Strategic Solution Partners Expands Its Hospitality Consulting Team to make Executive-Level Advice Available to Hotel Operators

Strategic Solution Partners (SSP) continues to expand its hospitality consulting division, to provide hotel operators with guidance from trusted senior executives in every discipline.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Solution Partners, a comprehensive hospitality solutions provider, has recently focused on expanding its consulting division to provide project-based guidance to hotel operators in the face of the increasing need for skilled, high-level talent. The most recent additions include:

From left to right: John Young, Melinda Speck, Robert Speck. (PRNewswire)

John Young

Melinda Speck

Robert Speck

The focus on consulting reflects the need for holistic advice by hotels requiring multi-faceted solutions.

Although all three experts could be classified as F&B, Branding, and Sales respectively, their capabilities surpass the boundaries of just one discipline. This reflects the increasing need for holistic advice by hotels requiring multi-faceted solutions tailored to their circumstances.

John Young is the epitome of versatility. On top of being an esteemed chef and an expert on F&B efficiencies, Young has a thorough knowledge of all aspects of F&B, including financial management, operating budget development, forecasting, and capital expenditure planning. His skill set includes IT implementation, programming for effective property control, and training.

Robert Speck has extensive experience in multi-property management, international sales, marketing, and hotel development. During his tenure at Hilton hotels, he managed commercial activities for Hilton's full-service and luxury brands and oversaw the commercial activities and teams for 60 full-service hotels and resorts. Transitioning to Hilton's development team in 2017, he was instrumental in adding 50 full-service and luxury hotels to Hilton's managed portfolio.

Melinda Speck is an accomplished brand development and marketing expert whose professional portfolio includes Hilton, Red Lion Hotels, Wyndham, and more. She oversaw the construction, launch, and stabilization of the first San Francisco new build of W Hotels, which recouped its $90M build cost in three years. As W Hotels' Corporate Director of Sales and Marketing, she was instrumental in opening 17 hotels. As the Corporate Director of Marketing for JC Resorts, she led the marketing team at a family-owned hospitality company encompassing three acclaimed resorts, one inn, two signature restaurants, two nationally recognized spas, and several golf courses.

You can learn more about SSP's consulting services and schedule a free consultation on their website.

Contact:

Jacqueline Villamil

jvillamil@strategicsolutionpartners.com

Strategic Solution Partners (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strategic Solution Partners