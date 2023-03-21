STEL+MAR Wines, Award-Winning Wine Brand Designed To Appeal to The Under 40 Cohort, Secures Strategic Partnerships with Kroger and Cost Plus World Market, Lands New Regional Chain Partners and Hires Industry Veterans

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STEL+MAR Wines, award-winning range of wines designed to appeal to the under 40 cohort, is pleased to announce a truly momentous start to 2023 across various facets of their business in areas including but not limited to retail wins, overall company expansion, continued investment into human capital and the launch of their latest capital raise.
Recent Retail Wins
- Two SKUs in Kroger in over 1,100 stores nationwide
- Four SKUs in Cost Plus World Market in over 250 stores nationwide
- Two SKUs in the listed division of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board
- Securement of partnerships with Festival Foods in WI and Costco and United Supermarkets in TX
- Successful pilot launch with Foxtrot in Chicago becoming a "Best Selling Wine" with confirmation on expansion into all 26 locations by Q2
Overall Company Expansion
- Presence in over 30 states and 1,200 general market accounts nationwide
- New international accounts with distributor partners in The Philippines, Ireland, China and St. Thomas
New Executive Hires
- Matt Boyd, Director of National Accounts
- Cynthia Gomez, Head of Marketing
- Taylor Foxman, Beverage Industry Advisor
Strategic Capital Raise Underway
In order to support STEL+MAR's continued business expansion plans, the company is currently looking for strategic growth capital with the launch of their current Seed Round now underway.
"With wines that are resonating with younger drinkers, STEL+MAR is providing a solution to wine buyers at large retailers who are struggling to attract these customers; our current capital raise will allow us to take advantage of the tremendous momentum we have as we continue to expand throughout the U.S."
About STEL+MAR Wines
STEL+MAR makes crowd-pleasing and award-winning wines designed to appeal to the under-40 age cohort. The wine brand was built around four key principles: highly-rated wines, attractive price points, modern stand-out label art, and relevant social values. For more information about STEL+MAR, please visit www.stelandmar.com and follow @stelandmar on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
